The post-practice talk by coach Josh Schertz on Monday was a reminder, he explained after it was over.
"Our preparation has got to be better," Schertz said. "We have to be committed to doing things that go into winning. I think we compete, but at this level if you're not committed to doing the small things, you're not going to get better."
Getting better is important, because on Tuesday the Sycamores host Missouri State in a 7 p.m. game in Hulman Center. The Bears aren't leading the Missouri Valley Conference — not yet, anyway — but are coming off a 10-point win over conference leader Loyola in Chicago, and the Ramblers' first MVC loss wasn't as close as the final score indicated.
Isiaih Mosley had 40 points for Missouri State in that game, is establishing himself as perhaps the main candidate right now for MVC Player of the Year, and is the reason at least four teams from the National Basketball Association will have scouts in attendance.
Mosley will get to see ISU's point guard/defensive specialist Julian Larry on Tuesday, and Larry will be trying to make sure those NBA scouts are not impressed. Larry already put a crimp in the POY hopes of a former winner, Northern Iowa's A.J. Green, a few games ago.
"I'm pretty excited," Larry said after practice Monday. "We're ready to show what we can do . . . we've got to keep grinding until we get out of the rut we're in."
ISU has lost four straight games and is 1-5 in conference play — MSU is 15-6 and 6-2 — and is near the bottom of the league standings despite some impressive performances that didn't result in victories. The Sycamores had big early leads in both their games against Loyola, and lost in overtime at Northern Iowa despite having just seven players available. They also lost 75-73 at home to Valparaiso on Saturday and suffered an eight-point setback earlier last week at Southern Illinois.
The small things Schertz talked about are certainly factors in some of those close losses. Having a complete roster available has been another factor, and ISU is expected to be without Cooper Neese — practice injury — again Tuesday.
"We've got to keep playing hard and we need better execution down the stretch," Larry said. "That's what got us in the place we're at."
Mosley is not the only shooter the Sycamores have to worry about on Tuesday. Terre Haute South graduate Jaylen Minnett, playing as a graduate transfer for the Bears this season after previously starring at IUPUI, is a key piece for MSU and is expected to be fired up for his first and probably only trip to Hulman Center as a collegian.
How fired up the rest of the Bears are — options range from complacent to red-hot and confident — has yet to be determined, but Schertz said if the Sycamores don't play better it may not matter.
"Outside of Purdue, [the Bears] are the most talented team we play this year," the coach said. "Mosley and [6-foot-9 center Gaige] Prim are two of the best, if not the two best, players in our league.
"We have to come in and be ready to go," Schertz continued, "because if you're not locked in, it could get ugly."
• Other notes — Missouri State leads the all-time series between the two teams 51-26 and has won 11 of its last 12 against ISU.
The game will be broadcast, as usual, on WZJK-FM 105.5 and will be available on ESPN+.
