The narrative of Indiana State’s conference slate to date were the leads it has built in all of its Missouri Valley Conference games, including double-digit leads against Northern Iowa and Loyola – only to see those leads dissipate in losses.
ISU had to find a way to complete the job and the Sycamores got another golden opportunity against MVC co-front-runner Missouri State.
This time the job was completed – even though there were plenty of nerves in getting the victory over the finish line.
ISU made the 17-point lead it built against the Bears stick. Missouri State rallied to close the gap to two and had a chance to tie the game with five seconds left, but the Sycamores held on and earned a 76-72 victory, one that ended ISU's four-game losing streak.
ISU, who played without Cooper Neese for the second-straight game, rode sizzling-hot 3-point shooting in the first half and contributions from unlikely sources to earn the Sycamores their highest-quality win of the season to date.
“It feels really good. We made enough winning plays today. We did more than enough to win,” ISU guard Julian Larry said.
Cam Henry led ISU (9-10, 2-5) with 16 points and he made the game-clinching free throws with 4.4 seconds left. Zach Hobbs added 15 points, but it was Nick Hittle’s career-high 14 points that were most unexpected. The ISU center was 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
“I talked to coach [Josh] Schertz the other day and he told me to stay ready. It happened tonight and I’m so blessed. If I would have thought this would have happened last year [when Hittle was hurt], I would have thought you were lying,” Hittle said.
Hittle missed the 2020-21 season with a back injury. Hittle was very close to having his career end prior to the current season.
“Nick is a phenomenal human being. There was a time in October where it appeared his career was over. He had been out 13 months without playing. He had what they called ramp-ups and he’d getting to a certain point in his progression where the back would tighten up and he couldn’t go. This happened repeatedly and he was down to his last progression,” Schertz explained.
“For some reason? [The last progression] took, so to see him have success in a game like this and be a key contributor to affect winning? I couldn’t be happier for him,” Schertz added.
Another hero was Larry. He was tasked with guarding Missouri State swingman Isiaih Mosley, who has averaged an incredible 34.4 points in his last five MVC games.
ISU was happy to give him to the tender mercies of Larry, who has had the ISU stopper roll all season.
Mosley scored a game-high 25 points, but he labored for the production. Mosley was 9 of 20 from the field and had seven turnovers. Though Larry had help at times, including from Hittle who closed down on Mosley from the rim, the sophomore guard once again demonstrated his defensive prowess.
“We knew he was going to get his. Not selfishly, but we wanted to make him work for it. It was also about the adjustments we made,” Larry said.
Schertz said one tribute to Larry is that Missouri State had to change the way they typically use him offensively.
“They went to some high pick-and-rolls and we had to make some adjustments in what they were doing to get [Mosley] downhill. [Larry] did as good a job as you can do when it was one-on-one. They don’t normally have to go to high pick-and-rolls, they normally isolate him. Ju’s effort? You can’t do any better against one of the better scorers in the country,” Schertz said.
Larry set the tone early in the contest. Midway through the first half, Mosley had only two points and had as many turnovers. No one else was picking up the slack for the Bears, either, as a quick 6-0 start quickly faded.
Given Missouri State’s size, it was clear the path to putting the Bears on their heels was the 3-point shot. The Sycamores buried them with a vengeance.
Starting with Zach Hobbs, later spreading to Cam Henry, then unlikely shooters Larry and Hittle, who had made 10 3-pointers between them for the season, the Sycamores canned one 3-pointer after another. ISU would convert 11 of 19 in the first half, a hot streak that gave the Sycamores a big advantage.
ISU hit five 3-pointers in a 19-5 run that answered the Bears’ early spurt and put ISU up 19-11. Every time the Bears threatened to cut into ISU’s advantage, including a late spurt from Mosley, the Sycamores went deep.
Hittle, who has averaged 5.8 minutes this season and hasn’t played at all in over half of ISU’s games, provided the last two lead-sustaining threes. The final one of the three he made in the half gave ISU a 41-29 halftime lead.
“They definitely hurt us in the first half. We gave up far too many good looks, whether it was out of rotation or transition. And then 50 [Hittle] came in and played a good game and really gave them a good lift,” Missouri State coach Dana Ford said.
ISU kept it up for the first 15 minutes of the second half, twice building a 17-point lead. Missouri State, though, was more threatening in the second half, coming at the Sycamores in waves that ISU was able to answer with a made shot and a mini-run here and there.
ISU led 72-62 with 4:31 left when the Bears (15-7, 6-3) mounted their most serious challenge. Missouri State went on a 10-2 run, finishing the surge with a 30-foot Ja’Monta Black 3-pointer with 44 seconds left.
The Sycamores made their fair share of errors, turning the ball over four times during the Bears’ run. Poise was necessary.
“We have to keep drilling those situations. I told them in the locker room that it was a great win, but it probably should have been a double-digit win as opposed to a skin-of-your-teeth deal. Not because we’re double-digits better than them, but because if we play intelligent basketball down the stretch? We win by 8-10 points. That’s part of the growth of this team,” Schertz said.
It was defense that saw the Sycamores through. After Henry missed a layup with 14 seconds left, he joined with Kailex Stephens to wall up Mosley on his game-tying drive with five seconds left. Stephens was credited with the block, Henry retrieved the rebound, and he made the game-clinching free throws.
“We’ve got scars from other games. We were up 17 at Northern Iowa and we end up losing that. It comes down to a possession game at the end and it comes down to winning plays. Whether it’s getting a board or a stop or diving on the floor. That’s how we won,” Hittle said.
ISU next goes on the road as it travels to Bradley on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.