The narrative for much of Indiana State's Missouri Valley Conference campaign was an ability to take leads in games and not keep them. On Saturday at Hulman Center against Illinois State? The Sycamores played against type in the most pleasing manner.
Illinois State had controlled much of the game, taking a 16-point lead at one point, but the Sycamores rallied in the second half and then parried the Redbirds' counter-punch. The Sycamores scored the final 11 points of the game to earn a 60-57 victory.
"I'm proud of the guys. We showed a lot of fortitude and resilience," ISU coach Josh Schertz said.
Cooper Neese had his second excellent performance in three days as he led all scorers with 28 points. Cam Henry saved his heroics for the finish as he had a key offensive rebound, blocked shot and then a steal with 2.2 seconds left to seal the Sycamore win. It was ISU's second straight win, the first time the Sycamores have won consecutive games since Jan. 2.
Liam McChesney and Antonio Reeves co-led Illinois State with 13 points. Holding Reeves to 13 points was a victory considering he's averaged 20.2 points this season. Julian Larry ultimately fouled out guarding Reeves, but his defensive effort was important.
"Julian's job on him was phenomenal. We tried to keep him off-balance. We went over him and went under him to keep him from getting into a rhythm of how we were going to guard him. When he did get downhill, our guys did a good job of switching and making him make a play over a big," Schertz said.
There seemed to be very little hope of an ISU win through the first 25 minutes of the contest. The Sycamores — playing their third game in five days, with a double overtime road win being the meat of that punishing sandwich — looked gassed in a first half in which ISU converted only 22.2% of its shots.
However, ISU's defense was vastly improved in the second half — the Redbirds only made 27.6% of their shots and scored only 21 points in the second half — and the offense came to life.
There was a lot of darkness before ISU's dawn, but the light began to shine for the Sycamores at the 14:32 mark of the second half. With the Redbirds leading by 13, Neese hit a pair of free throws to kick-start a 15-2 run.
ISU (11-14, 4-9) ran almost everything through Neese and the guard made the right decisions for his teammates and for himself.
"Neese is playing really well. Us putting him at the foul line so frequently is a big part of that," Illinois State coach Dan Muller said.
The 15-2 surge tied the game, but ISU's work wasn't nearly done. At 49-all, Illinois State responded by scoring eight straight points of its own, including a 3-pointer by Reeves with 3:57 left that seemed to be the catalyst for the Redbirds to make it to the finish.
However, Zach Hobbs made his only 3-point shot of the game in response and ISU's final kick was in motion.
"Our energy, togetherness and connectivity was all there. We were on the same page on both sides of the floor today," Neese said.
A key stretch began at 2:29 with ISU down three. Henry rebounded a Xavier Bledson miss and found Bledson for a putback bucket to make it 57-56.
After a Neese turnaround layup in the lane gave ISU the lead, Henry took over. After he missed an open 3-pointer with 49 seconds left, he made up for it by blocking a Reeves mid-range shot in the lane.
"The on-ball block was most satisfying. I missed that three and normally? I let a mistake bleed into the next play. Coach Schertz and Bryston [Williams, ISU assistant coach] have been on me about moving on to the next play. In my mind, the stop was on me because I guarding Reeves at that point and I knew they'd have the ball in his hands to make a play," Henry said.
ISU held the ball with short game-to-shot clock differential, but Neese's 3-point shot missed the mark. Henry came to the rescue, grabbing the offensive rebound. He was fouled and scored the final points at the line. Then to cap it all off? Henry intercepted Illinois State's inbounds pass to clinch the win.
"In the moments of truth within a game? I think that's the best we've been on both ends," Schertz said. "Not only did we not make losing plays, we made more winning plays."
Nothing in ISU's finish was indicated by an extremely slow start. ISU couldn't find its feet on virtually any of its shots. The Sycamores missed nine of its first 10 shots and over the course of the first half? Only scored on consecutive possessions twice. Illinois State (11-15, 4-9) shot well from 3-point range and enjoyed a peak lead of 31-15. ISU whittled the deficit to 12 at halftime.
Schertz was asked whether ISU's NBA-like recent schedule was taking a physical toll.
"I'm sure they were [gassed]. They've been playing a lot of minutes and we lose Micah [Thomas] to a stomach bug. Cooper this week played 50, 40, 49 and 40 in the last four games. Fatigue is a part of it, but this time of year? Everyone is tired," Schertz said.
The Sycamores are pleased to have some wind in their sails before a tough road game at Missouri State on Tuesday.
"It feels really good. We've stayed the course this whole time and we realized that if we could stay poised down the stretch? Things might come our way," Larry said.
ILLINOIS STATE (57) — McChesney 5-10 2-2 13, Lewis 1-6 2-3 5, Schmitt 1-2 0-0 2, Strong 4-11 0-0 12, Reeves 6-19 0-0 13, Freeman 6-19 0-0 13, Freeman 3-12 2-2 8, Fleming 0-1 0-0 0, Ndiaye 0-1 1-2 1, Sissoko 1-1 0-0 3. 21-63 FG, 7-9 FT, 57 TP.
INDIANA STATE (60) — Stephens 2-5 2-4 6, Wilbar 0-3 0-0 0, Larry 2-4 0-0 4, Neese 8-22 10-11 28, Henry 3-8 2-4 8, Hobbs 1-4 0-0 3, Bledson 2-6 7-7 11, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0, Hittle 0-0 0-0 0. 18-52 FG, 21-26 FT, 60 TP.
Halftime — ILS 36-24. 3-point goals — ILS 8-24 (Strong 4-7, Reeves 1-6, Lewis 1-3, McChesney 1-2, Sissoko 1-1, Freeman 0-3, Fleming 0-1, Ndiaye 0-1); ISU 3-17 (Neese 2-8, Hobbs 1-4, Wilbar 0-2, Henry 0-2, Stephens 0-1). Rebounds — ILS 39 (Lewis 10, McChesney 6, Team 6, Freeman 5, Ndiaye 4, Schmitt 3, Reeves 3, Strong, Fleming); ISU 41 (Stephens 8, Henry 7, Neese 6, Team 6, Bledson 5, Larry 3, Hobbs). Assists — ILS 15 (Fleming 4, Freeman 3, Strong 3, McChesney 2, Reeves 2, Schmitt); ISU 9 (Larry 3, Bledson 3, Neese 2, Stephens). Steals — ILS 3 (Lewis, Reeves, Fleming); ISU 4 (Larry, Henry, Hobbs, Bledson). Blocks — ILS 2 (McChesney, Strong); ISU 3 (Henry 2, Larry). Turnovers — ILS 10 (Lewis 3, Freeman 2, Schmitt, Strong, Reeves, Fleming, Ndiaye); ISU 11 (Bledson 5, Henry 3, Neese 2, Crawford). Total fouls - ILS 22, ISU 14. A - 2,700.
Next - ISU (11-14, 4-9) plays at Missouri State and Illinois State (11-15, 4-9) hosts Northern Iowa on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.