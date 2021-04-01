Indiana State's volleyball season came to an end Thursday afternoon inside Redbird Arena after falling to top seed Illinois State in the opening round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
Despite the loss, the Sycamores (7-13 overall and 7-11 MVC) ended the year with their best season since the 2017 campaign, the last time that the Blue and White made an appearance in the MVC tournament. ISU also managed to pick up victories over each of the top-three teams from the preseason poll.
Offensively, freshman Mallory Keller led the charge for Terre Haute's ISU with eight of the team’s 34 kills to go along with a dig. Madeline Williams ended her day with six kills, while sophomore Taylor Shelton recorded with five of her own. The Redbirds (14-5, 11-3) held a 51-34 advantage overall in kills.
Mary Hannah Lewis and Chloe Mason split the load in the setting game, with Lewis tallying a team-high 14 assists with Mason adding 13. Defensively, Lewis added eight digs in addition to her assists.
On the defensive side of the net, Illinois State held a 60-42 advantage in total digs. Shelton was the lone Sycamore to record 10 digs, getting down for 10 total. At the net, Williams sent back two block assists as Indiana State ended up with three total blocks.
The Sycamores defied expectations during the spring 2021 season that faced its own unique challenges due to COVID-19. Picked to finish last in the Valley, Indiana State managed to claim eighth and make its first postseason appearance since 2017.
