Sycamores fade in second half, lose at SIU

Mya Glanton finished one point shy of her second straight double-double Thursday night, but it wasn't enough as Southern Illinois defeated visiting Indiana State 63-46 in the Banterra Center in Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball.
Glanton finished with nine points and 10 rebounds, while Marie Hunter also had nine points for the Sycamores. Del'Janae Williams and Arianna Smith had eight points each.
Natalia Lalic returned to the starting lineup and added seven points and a game-high five assists, while Smith also tallied five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Indiana State had a four-point lead late in the first quarter, but SIU closed the quarter on a 5-0 run and never looked back. The Sycamores remained within two possessions for most of the first half, but a third-quarter scoring drought proved costly.
Glanton opened the second-half scoring with a jumper to make it a one-possession game at 29-26, but that was the closest the Sycamores got in the second half. The Sycamores went on another extended scoring drought midway through the quarter, allowing SIU to extend its lead into double-digits with an 8-0 run.
Indiana State will close the road portion of its schedule Saturday afternoon at Missouri State. MVC leader Southern Illinois can finish with a 11-0 home season by beating Evansville that day.
