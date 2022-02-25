Sycamores face 2 straight games vs. Illinois State

Indiana State closes out its regular season of men's college basketball at Illinois State on Saturday in a game that will determine eighth place in the Missouri Valley Conference standings.
That's another way of saying it doesn't mean much — or maybe it means everything.
Saturday's winner finishes eighth but Saturday's loser finishes ninth. Next week the eighth and ninth seeds play each other on the opening night of Arch Madness. So no matter what happens Saturday, the two teams will be playing each other back to back, and the second meeting will be the more meaningful one.
"[Saturday's winner] gets to wear light jerseys [in next week's matchup] and gets a 45-minute-later shootaround [at St. Louis]," Sycamore coach Josh Schertz said this week.
Neither team, however, is in a position to take Saturday's game for granted and save its best for next week.
"I've never had [a situation] where you know you play somebody again for sure," Schertz said, "but at this point of the season you want to be playing your best basketball. Both teams are scuffling for a win, so I think both teams are going to lay it out there."
Illinois State was the last conference rival to appear on the Sycamore schedule, and now the two ISUs play each other three times in less than three weeks.
Indiana State has lost four straight games and Illinois State has lost five in a row, the difference being their meeting in Hulman Center on Feb. 12 when the Sycamores scored the last 11 points of the game and pulled out a 60-57 win after trailing by 16 at one point in the second half.
That big comeback didn't fuel a successful run for the Sycamores, but the Redbirds were affected even more. Coach Dan Muller was fired after that game, and the Redbirds haven't won yet for interim coach Brian Jones -- although, Schertz pointed out, the first three games of his tenure were close before a 90-69 blowout at Southern Illinois on Wednesday.
"I didn't get to know coach Muller well, but I know he had a good run [at Illinois State]," Schertz said this week. "I know Brian, and he has had head coaching experience at North Dakota, but they ran into an SIU team [Wednesday] that played really well."
The Sycamores have played really well many times this season, but haven't been able to finish off a game well since the previous game with Illinois State. And, as the first 35-plus minutes of that game proved, the Redbirds can be a challenge.
"They are really good, really talented," Schertz said. "They have one of the best scorers in the league in [6-foot-6 junior] Antonio Reeves [who averages 20 points per game]."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.