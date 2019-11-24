Sycamores end tournament with hot shooting, second straight win

After taking the first-half lead with one big scoring run, Indiana State opened the second half Sunday evening by blitzing the Air Force Academy with a 24-6 burst to take a 25-point lead in the Sycamores' final college basketball game at the weekend's Junkanoo Jam.
As it turned out, ISU needed most of that lead — the Falcons came back with a 21-4 run of their own — but still prevailed 84-74 thanks to a deadly shooting display.
Indiana State shot 57% from the field, 58% from 3-point range — 15 of 26, with Jordan Barnes and Tyreke Key connecting four times each and Cooper Neese and Cam Bacote each nailing three — and 77% from the foul line and returned to the United States with a two-game winning streak after opening the season with four consecutive losses.
As it turned out, the Sycamores were a couple of defensive stops away from winning the tournament. They lost 74-71 to Duquesne on Thursday night, outscored 9-2 down the stretch of that game, and the Dukes would up 3-0 in the round-robin competition after pulling away from Loyola Marymount in Sunday's second game.
"I'm really, really happy for the guys," coach Greg Lansing said after the game. "What we've done on and especially off the floor since we lost to Ball State [69-55 a week earlier in Bankers Life Fieldhouse] . . . there are a lot of things we're gonna clean up, but as long as we share the ball on offense and keep working on defense, we'll be OK."
ISU had a 13-12 lead early Sunday when back-to-back 3-pointers by Bacote started a 14-3 run that put the Sycamores ahead 27-15. Six of ISU's first eight baskets were from behind the arc — two by Jordan Barnes and one each by Neese and Christian Williams) while the Falcons were doing their best work inside.
Air Force rallied to within 34-29 with 1:22 left in the first half, but two free throws by Key and a basket by Tre Williams stopped their rally and it was 38-31 at intermission.
A 3-pointer by Key and a three-point play by Neese opened the second half. An Air Force basket was countered by five straight points by Key and a 3-pointer by Jordan Barnes increased the lead to 52-33 — a 14-2 run in three minutes and four seconds.
And, as the game show host might say, that's not all. After an Air Force basket, Key made two free throws. After two Air Force free throws, Key hit a 3-pointer and Tre Williams scored inside. With 13:25 left in the game ISU led 62-37.
Then it was the Falcons' turn.
"I told [the Sycamores], they're not gonna stop playing," Lansing said of the Falcons after the game. "They have five seniors, they're proud and they're well coached."
In a little over six minutes, with the help of some Sycamore turnovers, the lead had been cut to 66-58. Bacote stopped the bleeding by hitting a 3-pointer as the shot clock was expiring to push ISU back into a double-digit lead, and the closest it got after that was 79-72 with 52 seconds left in the game.
Key led all scorers with 26 points, while Neese scored scored 16 and had a game-high eight rebounds. Jordan Barnes scored 13 with a game-high five assists, Tre Williams scored nine with three blocked shots and Bacote also had nine.
"My teammates help me get good shots," Key said after the game, "and they were falling today."
"These guys put in a lot of work, getting extra shots up," Lansing said when asked about the hot shooting.
Stopping the losing streak and coming home with two wins in a row "means a lot," Key said. "It gives us momentum . . . defensive stops and transition were really big for us today."
"We're really looking forward to getting back to Hulman Center [for the home opener on Saturday]," Lansing said. "This is a hard-playing team, and I think the fans are gonna like 'em."
AIR FORCE ACADEMY (74) — Scottie 2-10 2-5 6, Swan 7-10 2-3 17, Tomes 0-2 0-0 0, Joyce 4-9 3-4 11, Walker 3-10 4-5 11, Morris 5-9 4-5 18, Kinrade 2-3 0-0 4, Van Soelen 1-1 1-2 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 25-56 FG, 18-26 FT, 74 TP.
INDIANA STATE (84) — LaRavia 0-2 2-2 2, T.Williams 4-6 1-4 9, J.Barnes 4-5 1-2 13, Neese 4-6 5-6 16, Key 8-17 6-6 26, Bacote 3-6 0-0 9, C.Williams 2-3 2-2 7, C.Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Agbo 1-1 0-0 2, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Kessinger 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-46 FG, 17-22 FT, 84 TP.
Halftime score — ISU 38, AFA 31. 3-point shooting — AFA 6-23 (Morris 4-7, Swan 1-3, Walker 1-4, Scottie 0-2, Tomes 0-2, Joyce 0-5), ISU 15-26 (J.Barnes 4-5, Key 4-8, Neese 3-5, Bacote 3-5, C.Williams 1-1, LaRavia 0-2). Total fouls — AFA 22, ISU 26. Fouled out — Scottie, LaRavia. Technical foul — Key. Turnovers — AFA 9 (Scottie 3), ISU 15 (T.Williams 3, LaRavia 2, J.Barnes 2, Neese 2, Key 2, Bacote 2, C.Williams 2). Rebounds — AFA 22 (Walker 5), ISU 28 (Neese 8, Key 6, T.Williams 5, Bacote 2, C.Williams 2, C.Barnes 2, Washington, Kessinger, Team 1). Assists — AFA 10 (Walker 4), ISU 16 (J.Barnes 5, Key 3, LaRavia 2, Bacote 2, C.Williams 2, T.Williams, Neese). Steals — AFA 7 (Kinrade 2), ISU 4 (J.Barnes 2, T.Williams, Washington). Blocks — AFA 0, ISU 3 (T.Williams 3).
Next — Indiana State (2-4) has its home opener Saturday against Missouri-St. Louis. The Air Force Academy is 2-5.
