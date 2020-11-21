Indiana State's men's basketball team has withdrawn from the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Multiple positive COVID-19 test results of individuals within the program brought about the decision, the school reported Saturday.
"We are obviously disappointed to have to withdraw from the Gulf Coast Showcase, but the safety and well being of our student-athletes and those surrounding our program are the highest priority," said Indiana State director of athletics Sherard Clinkscales.
"We have the utmost confidence in the protocols set forth by our medical staff as well as the medical team at the Gulf Coast Showcase and we do not want to risk the health of those that we might come in contact while in Florida.”
The Sycamores are now set to begin their season Dec. 6 inside the renovated Hulman Center against the University of Indianapolis.
