Indiana State wide receiver and return specialist Dakota Caton went through the uncertainty of COVID-19 just like everyone else on the Sycamores' football team. He patiently waited while the 2020 spring and fall seasons were claimed by the pandemic. He rolled with the punches as ISU first decided to play spring football in 2021 and then changed its mind.
Unlike everyone else, Caton has had to wait quite a bit longer to get back on the football field for real action. So once spring practices began for Indiana State? Caton was ready to go.
"I'm anxious to get out there. Most people don't realize it's been since 2019 since I've played in a game," Caton noted.
Prior to the start of ISU's preseason football practices in July 2021, it was announced that Caton would miss the fall season with a torn ACL in his left knee.
This was a body blow, both for Caton and for the Sycamores. Caton had become an indispensable part of the Sycamores' attack, particularly in the return game. The Sullivan native averaged an impressive 21.6 yards per kick return in 2018 and then led the MVFC in kick returns in 2019 with a 25.5 average. He also returned a punt for a touchdown the first time he touched the ball as a collegian in a 2018 game against Quincy.
Added to that, Caton became a dependable receiving option with 40 catches over his career for 448 yards and four touchdown catches.
While Michael Haupert did a good job in Caton's absence, particularly on kick returns, Caton's explosiveness was missed.
Caton is feeling renewed as the Sycamores move forward with spring practice. He has not been able to go on to the field yet, but he anticipates doing so before spring ball is over. When he does? It will be the culmination of a long road.
"It's definitely been a process, about seven-and-a-half months now. We're been working on getting my speed down and getting my strength back and getting mobilization in my knee. You have to learn how to run again," Caton said.
Caton decided that his rehabilitation process would not only serve as a means of recovery, but also, as a chance to make himself physically stronger. The way he saw it? If you're starting over, you might as well try to build the perfect beast.
"When you tear your ACL? You're restarting everything. You have to learn to walk and run again. So, what I told the trainers and doctors is that I want to be better than I was before. I was in a good spot before I tore it. I want to be in a place where I was better than the place I was before I tore it," Caton said.
Caton spent the 2021 season watching and learning. He said that he's primarily thought of the game through his own prism of playing. The injury forced him to live a different perspective.
"I had long talks with old coaches and parents on how I handle that situation. I was able to get a different perspective on the game. You see how the coaches handle it and how they break things down. I learned the strategic ways of how to approach things," Caton said.
Caton, a junior due to his injury season and his COVID-19 free year, should have a chance to show what he's capable of. On an inexperienced team? The wide receiver corps has more experienced depth than some of the other units do. Long-time stalwart Dante Hendrix, Daijon Collins and Harry Van Dyne all have playing experience among the wideouts, but Caton should slip right into place if he's as fast as he was pre-injury.
"I see myself as a veteran and I see myself as a leader. I want to leader by example. I'll have a big role on special teams, but a big role on the offense as well," Caton said.
Will Caton succeed? Time will tell. But one would be foolish to bet against him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.