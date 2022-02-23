Time is a flat circle. For proof of that, look no further than the Indiana State men’s basketball team.
For the 15th time in 17 Missouri Valley Conference games, ISU led against a conference opponent. For the eighth time in 10 matchups against the five teams that were alive for a share of the Valley title going into Wednesday’s games? ISU led the game in the second half against co-leaders Northern Iowa.
And for the 13th time in the Valley season, the Sycamores came out on the losing end.
ISU had no answer for UNI’s offense in the second half as the Panthers shot 67.9% in the second half to earn an 88-82 victory that kept them in position to win the Valley championship.
“We couldn’t get a stop. We couldn’t stop the bleeding. Against them, it’s hard to go zone with so much shooting out there,” ISU coach Josh Schertz said.
Schertz noted there was a stretch in the second half where UNI reserves like Tytan Anderson were hurting ISU as much as expected UNI stars like AJ Green or Noah Carter were. He used that moment to illustrate ISU’s difficulty in breaking through to win the close games the Sycamores finds themselves in.
“They got eight points on a simple slide screen-downscreen play that we went over. I admire the way we’re competing, but it’s not enough to play hard. You have to bring detail to the game. Eight points in that game and we lose by six. Bowen Born got a couple of layups going to his left. That’s a scouting report thing. You add those up, and then the tough shots that Green and Carter made? You’re at 68%,” Schertz said.
The frustrating thing for the Sycamores is they statistically beat UNI in several categories or had numbers that would normally win a game. ISU converted 57.7% of its second-half shots. ISU out-rebounded a bigger UNI team and the Sycamores had more assists.
However, ISU also had more turnovers, 14 on the night, which led to an 18-4 UNI edge in points from them. The Panthers also abused the Sycamores in the lane with 44 points scored in the paint.
Cam Henry had a stat line that unintentionally defines the Sycamores’ season. Henry tallied 23 points, seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block, all proof of the fight the Sycamores have had. He also had six turnovers, a sign of the vulnerability the team has had too.
Henry made a connection to the line elite players in the league, like Green, and what can be learned from them.
“If I could take something from the elite players, it’s their poise. They don’t ride the roller-coaster, they stay even-keeled. It can be way better at being even-keeled, especially on turnovers. I feel like I lead the nation in turnovers. That’s not me and I feel like I can be better going forward,” Henry said.
Kailex Stephens, who has played well in the second half of the MVC season, contributed 14 points. UNI was led by Green’s 21 points, including several key buckets down the stretch.
ISU’s advantage was 41-40 at halftime, but both teams seemed determined to not miss a shot once the game resumed. Both teams were shooting in the 80s in the first six minutes. After UNI took a 50-46 lead, ISU surged in front, using a 13-5 run to take a 59-55 lead.
At that point, UNI went to a zone defense and it disrupted ISU just enough for UNI to regain the initiative. The Sycamores had a brief dry spell and UNI’s 13-2 run put the Panthers in front by six.
“They box-and-1 on Coop [Neese]. That’s something they haven’t played all year. It wasn’t something we’ve seen all year. We tried to get our players organized without using a timeout. They used a timeout to discuss and go to it,” Schertz said. “It took us out of rhythm and bought them enough time.”
ISU fought back, seven times dropping its deficit down to a single possession, but the stop that was necessary to go with the shot-making never came.
Green had a lot to do with it. He made jumpers at the 4:34, 1:03 and 33-second marks to stymie ISU’s attempts to get over the top. The last of Green’s makes was the dagger. It put UNI up 86-82 and ISU ran out of responses as Henry stepped on the baseline with 26 seconds left after contact from Nate Heise was not acknowledged.
“We had turnovers down the stretch that were painful. They made a bunch of winning plays and didn’t beat themselves. We made a bunch of winning plays too, but we made enough losing plays that didn’t allow us to get over the hump against a good team,” Schertz said.
During the first half, UNI did it’s fair share of punching, but the Sycamores admirably counter-punched. For much of the half, it was a reliable pattern of UNI building a five-to-six point lead, only to have the Sycamores erase the Panthers’ advantage.
UNI (17-10, 13-4) was helped a great deal by making its first six of seven 3-point attempts, but both teams were converting at a good rate.
ISU (11-18, 4-13) had the last laugh of the first half. After UNI took a 36-30 lead, ISU answered with a 9-0 run to take the lead back by a 37-36 count. UNI retorted with four straight, only for the Sycamores to end the half with the final two buckets, a Henry layup with 38 seconds left giving the Sycamores a 41-40 halftime advantage. Henry had 13 points in the first half.
ISU finishes the season against its Arch Madness opponent. The Sycamores will play at Illinois State on Saturday and then turn around and face the Redbirds again in St. Louis at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Enterprise Center. Since ISU last played the Redbirds, Illinois State parted ways with coach Dan Muller.
“We’re becoming more of a team by sticking to it. When you don’t get the results after so much time and effort? It’s easy to wilt. I think our team knows it can be good. We’re sticking together. It’s something we’ve harped on in the locker room. There’s a lot of fight in this team,” Stephens said.
Meanwhile, UNI will host Loyola on Saturday in a winner-take-all battle for the Valley regular season title.
