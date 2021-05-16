Indiana State pitchers held powerful Southern Illinois in check except for a few swings Sunday afternoon in Missouri Valley Conference baseball at Bob Warn Field.
But Noah Farmer of the Salukis was even better, needing less than 100 pitches for a nine-inning masterpiece as the visitors won 5-0 to take the series 3-1, ending ISU's home season with three straight losses.
Although the Sycamores might have at least split the series except for the controversial ending to the second game of Saturday's doubleheader — when a video review of an 11th-inning play ended the game instead of allowing the tying run to score — coach Mitch Hannahs wasn't playing the poor-us card after Sunday's game.
"You just get beat," he said. "I told [the Sycamores after the game], 'Thank goodness this was not the last game of the year.' You can't sulk and feel sorry for yourself at this point in the season."
After double plays in each of the first two innings helped ISU's Javin Drake pitch around two hits and a walk, a one-out walk to the Salukis' ninth hitter started the decisive rally in the top of the third.
SIU second baseman Cody Cleveland, on his way to an 11-for-17 weekend, followed with a single and J.T. Weber doubled for the first run. A sacrifice fly by Tristan Peters got the second out but made the score 2-0, and Nick Neville bounced an opposite-field drive off a light tower in left field for a homer that doubled that margin.
"It seemed like we were chasing runs every day," Hannahs said after the game.
Drake finished four innings without further damage, Zach Frey made his final home appearance in a Sycamore uniform a good one with four solid innings in relief — marred only by a wind-blown homer by Ian Walters in the top of the eighth — and Austin Cross pitched a scoreless ninth, helped by a third ISU double play.
"All the relievers this weekend did a pretty good job," Hannahs said. "We just couldn't keep the ball in the park."
And for Farmer, breezing through the first seven innings averaging less than 10 pitches per frame, those runs were plenty.
ISU had just one baserunner in the first four innings, a third-inning single by Dominic Cusumano, and when Josue Urdaneta was safe on a wild throw in the bottom of the fifth, he was retired trying to get to second — which made a second hit by Cusumano, the next batter, a lot less important.
Singles by Tyler Nelson and Max Wright put two on with one out in the sixth, but ISU's third and fourth hitters didn't come through, and the three Sycamore hits in the seventh, eighth and ninth were all wiped out by double plays.
"Obviously, [the Salukis] swung it better than us," Hannahs said. "They got us down and kept us there . . . too many guys were just not on the baseball this weekend."
One of the Sycamores who was on the baseball, shortstop Jordan Schaffer, still had an 0-for-4 day Sunday — three line-drive outs and the sharp grounder turned into the eighth-inning double play. But after making the SportsCenter Top 10 plays on Saturday with a diving, over-the-shoulder catch in short center field that turned into a double play, the West Vigo graduate had another gem on Sunday when he went past second base and threw out Neville from short right field to save two runs in the fourth inning.
"We wanted to get out here and win the series for our home crowd," he said after Sunday's game, "but [the Salukis] just outplayed us this weekend, unfortunately.
"We're looking forward to playing at Evansville [in the last regular-season series, starting Thursday], even though that's a tough place to win," Schaffer continued. "We'll get focused, have a great week of practice, and give ourselves momentum going into the conference tourney."
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (AB-R-H-RBI) — Cleveland 2b 4-1-3-0, Weber lf 5-1-1-1, Peters cf 2-0-0-1, Neville ss 4-1-1-2, Archer 1b 4-0-1-0, Walters 3b 4-1-1-1, Martin rf 4-0-0-0, Massaglia dh 4-0-2-0, Rask c 2-1-2-0. Totals 33-5-11-5.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Schaffer ss 4-0-0-0, Wright c 4-0-1-0, Hanna II rf 4-0-1-0, Rivera 1b 3-0-0-0, Barrow ph 1-0-0-0, Beck lf 3-0-1-0, Urdaneta 2b 3-0-0-0, Cusumano 3b 3-0-2-0, Sears dh 3-0-0-0, Nelson cf 3-0-2-0. Totals 31-0-7-0.
Southern Illinois=004=000=010=—=5
Indiana State=000=000=000=—=0
E — Neville. DP — SIU 3, ISU 3. LOB — SIU 6, ISU 4. 2B — Weber (10). HR — Neville (14), Walters (8). SH — Rask (3). SF — Peters (4).
Southern Illinois=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Farmer (W 5-4)=9=7=0=0=0=4
Indiana State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Drake (L 2-3)=4=6=4=4=2=4
Frey=4=3=1=1=1=3
Cross=1=2=0=0=0=0
Drake pitched to 1 batter in 4th.
Att — 346. T — 2:09.
Next — Both teams play their final four-game series of the season starting Thursday, Indiana State (25-15, 12-8 MVC) at Evansville and Southern Illinois (36-16, 13-11) at home against Dallas Baptist.
