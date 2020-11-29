Indiana State's women discovered what it's like to play with a lead and when the ball is going in the basket Sunday afternoon at Detroit Mercy, defeating the host Titans 84-79 behind five double-figure scorers.
"I'm really proud of the kids," coach Vicki Hall said afterward. "We only had eight players [available], we were having to play out of position, and we still found a way to win."
The Sycamores led almost the entire game and got clutch baskets whenever Detroit rallied in evening their record at 1-1. The home opener is Friday against Murray State.
Essy Latu hit six 3-pointers and led ISU with 21 points, while Sommer Pitzer added 15, Hattie Westerfeld 14, Marie Hunter 13 and foul-plagued Jamyra McChristine 10. Despite playing just 21 minutes, McChristine led all rebounders with eight.
ISU shot 55% from the field, hit 11 of 25 3-point attempts and outrebounded their hosts 38-23, and thus were able to survive 21 turnovers and 11 missed free throws.
"We shot the ball the way we've been shooting it in practice," Hall said. "Sommer and Caitlin [Anderson] did a really good job of seeing what was going on . . . Essy did a phenomenal job, Hattie had one of her better games as a Sycamore, and Kallyn Stumbo did a good job keeping us steady as a freshman."
Consecutive 3-pointers by Pitzer, Latu and Hunter lifted the visitors into a 15-7 lead before the midway point of the first quarter and ISU led almost the entire game after that.
Detroit Mercy scored nine straight points late in the second quarter to go ahead 40-39, but Pitzer answered with a 3-pointer 17 seconds later and Westerfeld padded the lead with an inside basket.
The Titans clawed their way back into a 59-59 tie late in the third quarter, but McChristine scored five points in the last 48 seconds of that period.
Detroit answered with the first seven points of the fourth quarter, and there were four ties and three more lead changes in the last eight minutes.
After taking a 72-68 lead with six straight points, ISU gave up six in a row and trailed 74-72 with 4:11 left. Then ISU got 10 straight points — a tying basket by Pitzer, a go-ahead 3-pointer by Latu, a rebound basket by Anderson to cap a three-shot Sycamore possession, and another trey by Latu that made the score 82-74 with less than a minute to play.
Kaela Webb had a game-high 25 points for Detroit Mercy, but she had 11 in the first quarter and 17 — plus three personal fouls — by halftime. McChristine, on the other hand, sat most of the first half after two quick offensive fouls, but was available for the second half, fouling out on Webb's three-point play at the buzzer.
INDIANA STATE (84) — McChristine 3-4 4-6 10, Latu 7-13 1-2 21, Westerfeld 6-9 2-3 14, Hunter 5-8 0-0 13, Anderson 3-5 0-2 6, Pitzer 5-11 3-4 15, Stumbo 1-2 0-3 2, Folks 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 31-56 FG, 11-22 FT, 84 TP.
DETROIT MERCY (79) — Fox 2-5 1-2 5, Webb 7-13 5-5 25, Hoskin 0-1 0-0 0, McCormick 4-12 6-8 17, Starks 2-5 0-0 5, Reiff 1-4 0-0 2, Harrison 2-4 0-0 6, Norman 2-5 6-6 10, Johanson 0-0 1-2 1, Moore 4-5 0-0 8, Puletti 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 FG, 19-23 FT, 79 TP.
Indiana State=21=25=18=20=—=84
Detroit Mercy=19=25=15=20=—=79
3-point shooting — ISU 11-25 (Latu 6-12, Hunter 3-5, Pitzer 2-7, Stumbo 0-1), DM 12-24 (Webb 6-9, McCormick 3-5, Harrison 2-4, Starks 1-2, Reiff 0-2, Norman 0-2). Total fouls — ISU 22, DM 24. Fouled out — Starks, McChristine. Turnovers — ISU 21 (Hunter 6, Westerfeld 4, McChristine 3, Latu 3, Pitzer 3, Folks, Team 1), DM 17. Rebounds — ISU 38 (McChristine 8, Westerfeld 6, Hunter 6, Latu 4, Anderson 4, Folks 3, Pitzer, Stumbo, Team 5), DM 23 (Fox 5). Assists — ISU 20 (Anderson 5, Hunter 4, Pitzer 4, Latu 2, Stumbo 2, Folks 2, McChristine), DM 14 (Norman 7). Steals — ISU 6 (McChristine 2, Latu 2, Hunter, Anderson), DM 8 (Norman 3). Blocks — ISU 5 (Folks 2, McChristine, Westerfeld, Anderson), DM 0.
Next — Indiana State (1-1) hosts Murray State at 6 p.m. Friday in Hulman Center. Detroit Mercy (0-2) plays Wednesday at Michigan State.
