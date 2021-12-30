Indiana State rallied from a nine-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to defeat host Drake 78-70 in the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball opener for both teams Thursday night.
Natalia Lalic led the Sycamores with a career-high 20 points, while Del’Janae Williams added 17 points and Marie Hunter 10.
Coach Chad Killinger’s Sycamores, shooting under 30% from 3-point range for the season, hit 10 of 19 from behind the arc Thursday. ISU also had 17 steals, forcing the Bulldogs into a season-high 30 turnovers.
Drake led 20-11 after a quarter, but the Sycamores won every other quarter and had a 47-33 advantage in the second half. It was 50-49 in Drake’s favor at the start of the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs got farther ahead, but the Sycamores reeled them in.
Indiana State is now 6-6, 1-0 in the MVC. With Saturday’s game at Northern Iowa canceled because of COVID issues with the Panthers, the Sycamores don’t play against until a 6 p.m. home game Jan. 7 against Illinois State. They snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Bulldogs dating back to 2016.
Drake is now 8-4 and 0-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.