Already having endured two COVID-related pauses to their 2020-2021 schedule, Indiana State's women's basketball team hopes to begin a long and successful season Wednesday when it travels to the University of Illinois to play the Illini in the State Farm Center.
The Sycamores have 10 returnees from last year's all-new 5-25 team, plus a redshirt and three new recruits as they prepare for an Illinois team that was 11-19 a year ago and graduated its only double-figure scorer. Tipoff time is 8 p.m. EST and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.
Everyone involved with the ISU program expects a better outcome this season, although the schedule does the Sycamores no favors. There's just one nonconference home game right now — another could be added — and the Missouri Valley Conference was no place for sissies a year ago.
"A complete turnaround from last year," is what sophomore point guard Sommer Pitzer expects. "We're all confident, and our leadership has definitely grown.
"We just know each other better," she continued. "Knowing how we play and being able to communicate with each other."
"It's the hard work we put in," added senior forward Jamyra McChristine. "We all get in the gym a lot . . . and we know what to expect."
When an observer told coach Vicki Hall that a scrimmage session earlier this week looked much better than similar practices did a year ago, she said, "Some of the things are [a lot better]. We're starting to learn basketball, but we're still not consistent with our details.
"We're starting from a different point [than last year, when the start was from scratch], but we still have a lot of work to do."
McChristine was ISU's leading scorer a year ago and the only returnee who started every game she played in. Hard to handle as a low-post scoring option at a muscular 6-foot-1, she's a pretty good bet to be in the starting five Wednesday night.
Also consistently in the starting lineup a year ago were the 5-5 Pitzer and two shooting guards — 5-7 senior Marie Hunter and 5-8 sophomore Del'Janae "Burger" Williams. Although not really a point guard, Williams led the Sycamores in assists and steals last year.
Two of ISU's three centers a year ago have left the program, one just recently, but 6-3 sophomore Hattie Westerfeld is back to share the block with McChristine. Also returning to the front line are 5-11 senior Cece Mayo, 6-0 sophomore Adrian Folks and 6-0 redshirt freshman Mya Glanton. Caitlin Anderson, an explosive 5-6 sophomore, is another returning guard.
Currently on the injured list are 5-9 sophomore Jasmine Elder and 5-8 redshirt junior Leandra Echi. Elder isn't expected back until the conference season and Echi — who had started eight of 10 games and led the team in rebounding before suffering a horrific injury in a game in Hulman Center last December — is also a few weeks away from a full-time return.
That leaves the three newcomers — the Australian junior college transfers, 5-10 Essy Latu and 5-11 Natalia Lalic, and 5-8 freshman Kallyn Stumbo.
"Our three new people are very special to our program," McChristine said this week. "I trust my team 100%."
"We have people who can really score the ball this year," added Pitzer. "Our 3-point shooters [all three newcomers fit that bill] can spread the floor out."
The recent scrimmage — the first the Sycamores had been able to have since Halloween, Hall pointed out — was also a noisy one.
"We've been working on communication from the beginning," Hall said, "learning not only to talk but to listen — and what words to say."
What the Sycamores have been through so far may be preparing them for the COVID-affected campaign to come, Hall hopes.
"This year is going to be interesting," she said. "You never know when you will be out, or who will be out. You have to be creative in what you do."
As a result . . .
"The roster is just as important one through 15," the coach said. "Everyone has to play."
And with the MVC going to back-to-back contests for conference games this year, "You better be deep," Hall said, "and there's not a whole lot of time to make a whole lot of adjustments [from one night to the next].
"We've got to do what they're asking [in terms of COVID-19 protocols] and do the best we can at it," she continued. "The players have done a good job [at that] . . . and we're grateful to be able to play."
McChristine could have been speaking for Hunter and Mayo, the three who were newcomers a year ago and senior veterans now, when she said her plan was to "go out with a bang."
