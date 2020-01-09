There might be a school of thought that Indiana State picked the wrong year to do a complete rebuilding of its women’s basketball team.
Vicki Hall doesn’t subscribe to that theory.
Taking the glass-half-full approach, the Sycamore coach pointed out earlier this week that, “You’re going against the best competition as a freshman, so think what’s going to happen when you’re a junior.”
A supporting argument for that theory will be in Hulman Center on Sunday, when the Sycamores wrap up their Missouri Valley Conference weekend. Loyola did its rebuild, after a few disastrous seasons, two years ago. The Ramblers were 7-23 that year, but those same players are 10-3 this year going into a game Friday night at Evansville.
This isn’t to say that Hall or the Sycamores are satisfied with being 2-12 and on a 10-game losing streak right now, however.
“That doesn’t sit well,” the coach said. “It doesn’t sit well with me and it doesn’t sit well with [the Sycamores]. They’re competitors.”
ISU’s chances to end the streak are at 5 p.m. Friday, when the Sycamores host Valparaiso prior to a Hall of Fame event later in the evening, and the 2 p.m. game Sunday against Loyola.
Valpo is 8-5 for the season which — unlike some recent seasons — is one of the worst records in the Valley. The top eight teams in the conference have combined to win 74 percent of their games, which is why the MVC — its conference RPI in the mid- to lower teens not long ago — is now solidly in the top 10 in the nation. “Best competition” indeed.
There are subtle signs that things may be close to turning around for ISU, though.
The return of 6-foot-3 sophomore Pearl Dean to the court on Sunday for a five-minute stint — during which she grabbed four rebounds, by the way — means that Hall has her full complement of 11 players available again, something she hadn’t enjoyed for quite a while.
And if last weekend’s trip to Illinois State and Bradley was any indication, ISU may have identified one of its strengths as conference play continues: quickness. Illinois State last Friday night was forced to go to a zone defense to contain Sycamore penetration and Bradley did the same thing in the second half Sunday.
The Sycamores also continue to play hard, no matter the score.
“We never stop playing,” junior forward Jamyra McChristine, who had 19 points and nine rebounds at Bradley to take over team leadership in both statistics, said emphatically this week. “We never will. We won’t lay down.”
“I’m still optimistic about our group,” Hall said. “The kids have started to see what they need to play in the Valley.”
“Everybody is new to this conference,” McChristine pointed out, “and we’re having a hard time adjusting. But every game, defense or offense, we’re learning to come together as one.”
Hall sees improvement every game, and expects to continue to see that.
McChristine agrees and said this week the wins will start coming once she and her teammates do one thing.
“We have to execute in the fourth quarter,” she said.
• • •
• Paws for a Cause — Friday night’s game and Saturday’s 2 p.m. men’s game against Illinois State are the Sycamores’ Paws for a Cause games.
Blankets, food, toys, treats and monetary donations are being sought for the Terre Haute Humane Society. Those who donate will be given a voucher for a free ticket to any home basketball game in February.
