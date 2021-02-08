Indiana State's volleyball team bounced back from a five-set Missouri Valley Conference loss Sunday against Illinois State to down the visiting Redbirds 3-1 Monday afternoon in the ISU Arena.
It was the first win by the Sycamores over the Redbirds since the 2013 season. Coach Lindsay Allman indicated she hadn't been aware of that fact, but was happy to get the win just the same.
"For us to be able to bounce back is huge," she said after the match.
Indiana State won both of Monday's first sets by 25-22 scores, but the Redbirds took the third set 25-20. Considering that the Sycamores had squandered a 2-1 lead on Sunday, that may have been a cause for concern.
"[The Redbirds are] a good team; they're not gonna let a chance for a win slip away," Allman said later. "I was not surprised to see them find a different gear [in the third set]. But our team was not going to let this one get away."
Instead, the Sycamores played their best set of the match to close out the win by a 25-17 score, racing to leads of 11-2 and 17-7 before the Redbirds had a mild rally.
Gretchen Kuckkan led Indiana State with 17 kills while Mallory Keller had 10, Madeline Williams nine and Karinna Gall seven. Mary Hannah Lewis had 21 assists, Chloe Mason 20, while Melina Tedrow had 23 digs and Ashley Eck added 18.
Indiana State is now 2-3 overall, 2-2 in the MVC, and plays Sunday and Monday at Bradley. Illinois State is now 4-3 and 2-2.
