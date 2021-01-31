Sunday's Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball battle between Indiana State and Bradley was not for the faint of heart.
The collision of bodies under the basket was thunderous. The guards were going at each other relentlessly with the mission of forcing mistakes. Shots were hard to come by. The officials? Largely kept their whistles unused.
These kind of games don't suit everyone, but ISU forward Jake LaRavia loves it. And it appears that his teammates are wrapping their arms around winning games the gritty way too.
The Sycamores gutted out a 60-57 win over the Braves at Hulman Center on Sunday. It was ISU's fifth consecutive win. One that lifts them above .500 in MVC play after a 1-5 start to the campaign.
"These are definitely the games that I enjoy. Games that come down to the wire and games you have to grit out offensively and defensively. We're getting better at finishing games like these. It's a good feeling and this is a big-time win for us," said LaRavia, who co-led ISU with 12 points to go with nine rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block.
LaRavia also hit the go-ahead shot with 1:10 left on the clock. He was also instrumental in helping ISU make a stop on the final Bradley possession of the contest, but ISU hung on in the face of a late Bradley comeback because of contributions up and down the roster.
Tyreke Key joined LaRavia with 12 points, but big games were had by Cam Bacote — who scored six and provided the assist on LaRavia's game-winner. Bacote played 18 minutes, getting more playing time with Tobias Howard Jr. suspended indefinitely.
Another lift was provided by Cobie Barnes, who had nine points and three rebounds. Most of Barnes' output came in the first half when ISU began to build a gap against Bradley.
"I couldn't be happier for Cobie and Cam. They're not always getting the minutes they want. We want them to have more minutes and when they play like that? That's certainly earning them," ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
ISU needed a team effort as it struggled in some areas. ISU shot an uncharacteristic 50% at the free throw line, giving Bradley a window to comeback after ISU had enjoyed a 10-point second-half advantage. Key was just 3 of 13 from the field and Tre Williams struggled with foul trouble, taking just one shot. ISU also allowed Bradley to shoot 52% and ISU had an 8 minute, 13 drought without a field goal in the second half.
And yet? ISU (9-7, 6-5) won anyway. In large part due to the things it did well. ISU outrebounded Bradley 39-30, including 14 offensive rebounds. ISU had a 24-10 edge at halftime. Childs never got going on the scoring front as he tallied eight points.
"That's what Valley basketball is like. An absolute war. I thought both teams competed at a high level. Neither played great, but that's competing, working and trying to win," Lansing said.
While ISU's second-half offense and defense wasn't optimal, both were on-point when it mattered.
The game was tied at 57 and Bacote got the ball on the right wing with the shot clock winding down. Bacote made a perfect read and feed to LaRavia on the baseline. LaRavia leaned in for a layup, and though Rienk Mast likely committed goaltending by touching the ball on the way down, the ball fell into the cylinder anyway as ISU took a 59-57 lead.
"It's big-time," said LaRavia on Bacote's pass. "We need the whole team to be able to step up, everyone knowing their role and knowing what they can do. I think tonight showed we're a team that can do that with different players who can step up."
Bacote was in the game with starter Cooper Neese off the floor.
"Cooper had been sitting there for a bit. Coach [Kareem] Richardson, who does our substitutions, felt comfortable getting Cam back in there, another ball-handler and good defensive player. He helped us bring it home," Lansing said.
Both teams failed to score on their next possessions, setting up Bradley to go for the tie or the win with 21 seconds left. ISU knew exactly what the Braves wanted to do — give the ball to talented forward Elijah Childs to see what he could create.
Bradley did that and Childs immediately found himself in a double-team at the elbow. He had to give the ball up and a pair of hard-nosed shots by Danya Kingsby and Ja'Shon Henry in the lane were too strong. Julian Larry ultimately got the rebound with 1.9 seconds left to put ISU in the driver's seat.
"That was a big-time stop for us. In the timeout before that, we knew they were most likely going to go to Childs. We read the play that they did, we doubled, and Ju came up with a big-time rebound," LaRavia said.
Bradley coach Brian Wardle lamented the final Braves possession.
"They guarded it well. A bad play by me. They sat on it. They knew it was coming. We have to be more creative there," Wardle said.
The game was a knockdown, drag-out from the start. ISU broke free from a close game midway through the first half as a stretch of 12 empty possessions in 13 undermined the Braves. A 15-2 run over that period put the Sycamores in front 27-20 and ISU would have a five-point lead at halftime.
ISU's defense continued to have bite early in the second half as a Neese bucket with 13:52 left made it 45-35, but then a flurry of missed free throws by the Sycamores put wind in the Braves' sails.
Bradley began taking advantage of ball-screen defensive errors by the Sycamores and were able to attack the basket consistently. The 10-point ISU lead was down to two by the 7:24 mark of the second half.
ISU did just enough to hold Bradley off for a time, but one late Braves surge — a 6-0 run — was capped by a Henry layup at 2:36 that briefly put Bradley in front. However, that would be the Braves' last points of the game.
"We have to keep it going. These back-to-back's are tough, but we have to come back with the same defensive mentality and the same energy tomorrow," Key said.
The same two teams play at 5 p.m. on Monday.
