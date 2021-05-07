Study lays out ISU athletic budget realities

The Indiana State University Board of Trustees was presented Friday with the findings of a report initiated to determine where ISU athletics rates among its peers.
The report, prepared and presented by College Sports Associates at the behest of ISU administration, confirmed what many already knew or suspected — ISU is behind in almost every measurable category in terms of its athletic expenditure.
CSA’s study — which was presented to the Trustees by CSA Vice President Brad Bates via Zoom — determined that ISU was in the bottom quartile versus its peers in athletics generation, plus, ISU is in the highest quartile in the percentage of athletics budget from university support. That has created a situation where ISU is in the bottom quartile in most categories of budget and staffing.
The solution, CSA surmised, is “clear”, according to its presentation.
“The clear answer for ISU Athletics to competitively support a Division I Athletics Department is increased revenues generated through traditional revenue-gathering units of ticket sales, sponsorships, and private philanthropic support,” CSA concluded in its PowerPoint presentation to the Trustees.
The report, and CSA’s involvement, was officially commenced in the fall of 2020 by the president’s appointed athletics council. Weekly meetings took place and a stakeholder survey was sent to various members of the community.
“President [Dr. Deborah] Curtis brought it to our attention during our bi-weekly meetings last spring whether any study had been done on athletics as we are compared to our peers. I told her, and Vice President [Diann] McKee thought the same, that one had not. She thought it was important to get something like this done,” ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales said in a Friday interview with the Tribune-Star after CSA’s presentation to the Trustees took place.
Clinkscales also noted that the timing of the report also came in conjunction with a university-wide fundraising campaign.
The report sought to find out where ISU ranked against its Missouri Valley Conference and Missouri Valley Football Conference peers as well as Football Championship Subdivision and other “peers” as well as Mid-American Conference schools.
Presented first, the CSA determined where ISU’s university allocation rates were versus its peers. ISU derives 78% of its athletic budget from the general fund and internal sources. That’s well above the norm in the MVC where the percentage is 57%, according to CSA.
Clinkscales said in the Tribune-Star interview that this percentage demonstrates that ISU’s administrative support is strong for athletics.
“A lot of people think the university doesn’t provide the support we need. That’s been a narrative since I’ve been here. I’ve tried to debunk it because there’s other areas that need to fill those gaps. This study gives us a clear picture of where Indiana State athletics stands,” Clinkscales said.
However, CSA did not mention in its report what percentage of ISU’s general fund is allocated to athletics versus what its MVC peers provide or what the national average of that percentage is.
According to the 2020-21 fiscal budget posted on ISU’s web site, ISU was to be allocated $11,055,247 to athletics from the student activity allocation. It was counting on $780,000 in donations and $600,000 in ticket sales, though ticket revenue was largely wiped out by pandemic attendance restrictions. ISU’s total athletic budget, when accounting for all sources of income, was intended to be $14,610,747, though it is unknown what reduction there might have been due to the effect of the pandemic.
Regardless of the source of funding, ISU is behind its peers. Compared to the rest of Division I, ISU ranks in the 25% quartile in total athletic expenses. It is at 23% in head coach compensation, but at 44% in assistant coach compensation. ISU ranks lower compared to its MVC peers as it is in the 22% quartile in all categories except assistant coach compensation, where ISU is in the 67% quartile.
Compared to the rest of FCS, which includes schools with athletic budgets both higher and lower than ISU, the university is in the 36% quartile in total expenses. CSA also looked at ISU’s ticket sales, royalty and licensing revenues. The school ranks in the 36% quartile versus the rest of Division I and is in the 22% quartile versus the rest of the MVC.
CSA also delved into the two primary revenue sports at ISU — men’s basketball and football.
CSA found that ISU ranks last in the MVC in men’s basketball expenditure at $2.4 million against a league median expenditure of $2.75 million. However, ISU is in the middle of the MVFC football pack as it spends $4.36 million, a bit higher than the league median of $4.34 million.
Interestingly, and perhaps in anticipation of the question that could arise from such numbers — why isn’t basketball allocated more from the budget than football is? — CSA also looked at the possibility of moving football to the non-scholarship Pioneer League or to drop football entirely.
CSA determined that a move to the Pioneer League would not demonstrate any significant change in operating expenses and would cause ISU to lose one important sources of revenue — guarantee money from games against FBS opponents.
CSA also stated that, “financial impacts not withstanding, there are other consequences to be considered such as the impact on the ISU brand, its image, and relationships within its alumni base and the local community. These are not insignificant factors.”
CSA also stated that non-scholarship or no football would result in a significant decrease in African-American male students at ISU.
“The elimination or transition of football to a lower Division would see some gross expense reductions, but when FBS guarantee revenues are considered in net savings, the financials become problematic and are exacerbated by the psycho-social cost experienced by peers previously attempting such a change,” the report stated.
Clinkscales said the inclusion of data on the Pioneer League and potential elimination of football was done for transparency purposes.
“In order for this report to provide the transparency we all want, we have to look at everything. It has to be open book. That’s why it’s a part of the discussion. We have faculty that often questions football, why do we need it? There are challenges with football, everyone knows our stadium is what it is, but there are a lot of things it does bring to the university. I thought it was important to show options, but also, the implications,” said Clinkscales, who noted there has no discussion about eliminating football or dropping to a different division.
The report to the Trustees also didn’t address the allocations within the existing athletic department budget, as in, how much each sport gets versus other sports in the department.
“[Intra-department allocation] is determined by me. Men’s basketball is our bread and butter, but we have other sports to take care of. Our allocations are based on need. What I can share is that there are supplements — donors who want to give to certain sports. Those are areas where there’s a need or incremental want that we have to go out and ask donors what those needs are so they can meet those needs,” Clinkscales said.
The news wasn’t all sobering. CSA determined that ISU’s Division I status was attractive to walk-on athletes in all sports and that their participation, along with the many athletes who play under partial-scholarships, contribute $840,876-$2,223,792 to the ISU general fund as full-paying students.
In conclusion, CSA offered context analysis highlights. It said that ISU has not historically or currently had athletic revenues match that of peer schools.
“This statement is both bad news as well as opportunity: if revenues were in the top percentile of peers, there would likely be fewer options for new revenue generation,” the report stated.
That’s a nice way of saying that ISU has quite a bit to do to increase its revenue streams outside of university sources.
“With ISU Athletics being one of four priorities in the University’s fundraising campaign, now is the time or [sic] supporters, fans, donors, alums, parents and community members to contribute to a ‘culture of giving’ in ways that can transform Athletics to be a significant asset to the entire institution as a valuable entity serving the broader community,” the CSA report said.
That’s where Clinkscales feels there’s room for growth and a role for athletics to help themselves.
Clinkscales noted, first, that the partnership between athletics and the university community has to be a strong one.
“It’s incumbent on me and our staff to create revenues to get beyond [the provided allocation] that and to support [athletics],” said Clinkscales, who said ISU has raised $900,000 in the midst of a pandemic year-to-date. Clinkscales also noted, though, that some of that money has to pay the general athletic budget.
“People are giving and being very generous, but we have to get beyond the normal and ask more people to support [athletics], and at a higher rate, and continually, to help us bolster our budget like other schools do We’re so far behind that even when we’re giving, we’re not getting ahead,” Clinkscales added.
Clinkscales also noted that a drop in attendance — a trend that isn’t just ISU-oriented, but one that has been nationwide in college athletics — has been hurtful.
“The first place you look at to build revenue is ticket sales. You look at 2011 compared to where we are now, there’s a big gulf there in both men’s and women’s basketball. That becomes problematic. And then you add the donation fee. Our fee hasn’t changed in eight years. We’re behind significantly in that, we’re lower than our peers, and revenue is being left on the table,” Clinkscales said.
But in terms of helping to bolster ISU’s donations and ticket revenue, personnel is being allocated to make those things happen. Clinkscales noted that he is hopeful that a new position — someone within the athletic department that is in charge of ticketing and marketing — will soon be created to be both a liaison between the ticket-buying public and the athletic department as well as be charged with marketing ticket campaigns.
Previously, ticket questions and marketing was handled by staff at Hulman Center, which doesn’t focus solely on athletics.
“We’ve never had anyone who was an associate A.D. for ticketing and marketing. It’s been a makeshift operation where people [inside the athletic department] make calls and set things up, but it’s not what they do [as their primary job]. Until you have someone focused on long-term rights, marketing and seeing what trends are, you can win all you want to, but without that personnel, it’s problematic to strategize to leverage that [winning],” Clinkscales said.
ISU also hired Ryan Muller as associate director of sponsorships in October 2020. His goal is to generate revenue via partnerships with business and corporate entities both in and outside ISU’s home market. Muller was previously corporate partnership executive at Michigan International Speedway, where he negotiated partnerships with several national companies in relation to NASCAR.
“You have to have relationships within the community, but we have to get outside of Terre Haute. We have to build those sponsorships in Avon, Plainfield and Indianapolis. Indiana State grads are all over,” Clinkscales said.
As far as the Trustees were concerned, there were a couple of questions asked publicly at that conclusion of CSA’s presentation — including one inquiry about what the impact of the elimination of programs might be, ISU is currently at the Division I minimum, so that’s not an option — before the session adjourned.