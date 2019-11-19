Strong defense propels ISU women past Flames

Indiana State's women's basketball team used a strong defensive performance and a third-quarter surge to put out the Illinois-Chicago Flames’ fire, 61-40, on Tuesday afternoon in front of 385 people at Credit Union 1 Arena.
The Sycamores evened their record at 2-2, while UIC fell to 0-5 for the season.
Del’Janae Williams gave her best performance in a Sycamore uniform in Chicago, finishing the game with 23 points, including five 3-point goals to go along with seven steals and five boards.
Junior LeAndra Echi did her part to make sure Indiana State walked away with a win, finishing with her second double-double of the year behind 12 points and 10 boards. Echi also chipped in six blocks, two assists and two steals.
In the post, Jamyra McChristine was a dominant presence for the Blue and White, finishing with 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting to go along with six rebounds and three assists. As a team, ISU held a 46-41 rebounding edge, despite trailing in the category at halftime.
Defensively, ISU held the Flames to just 24.5-percent shooting and 23.5-percent from behind the arc, while earning 14 steals and forcing 23 turnovers. They also went up for nine blocks and tallied 15 assists to end the game.
Offensively, Indiana State was 23 of 66 from the field for 34.8 percent and finished with a 30-16 advantage in points in the paint as well as a 17-5 edge in second-chance points.
It was a defensive struggle early in the first quarter, but with 6:33 left, ISU's Hattie Westerfeld took a charge and sparked a Williams layin to get the scoring started. The Sycamores held the Flames scoreless for the first five minutes, earning three steals and forcing five turnovers to lead 5-0 at the first media timeout.
UIC finally scored at 4:06 off a 3-pointer from Tylah Lampley, which heated the Flames up. They would tie the game at 10 before a Williams trey would reclaim the lead for the Sycamores. ISU ended the first quarter with a 16-14 advantage.
The Sycamores recommitted to defense to start the second period, as Jasmine Elder drew a charge just 30 seconds into the frame. ISU and UIC would exchange blows over the next five minutes before a McChristine layin just before the media break gave the Blue and White a four-point lead.
Williams then went on a defensive tear, recording three steals over the last five minutes and getting another layup to push her point total to 12. Echi and Elder clamped down on the defensive end even further, both recording another charge before the break.
For the period, Indiana State held the Flames to seven points and 11.8-percent shooting.
Indiana State opened the second half on a 15-2 run, which was sparked by four quick points from McChristine and finished by a Williams steal and back-to-back Echi layups. UIC again was held to seven points in the third quarter on just 8.3-percent shooting. Five of its seven points came at the line.
Through the first five minutes of the fourth period, ISU only allowed three points. But the offense for the Blue and White did slow down. The visitors shot just 18.8 percent in the final frame, but managed to gain their biggest lead of the afternoon at 26 with 7:10 left to go.
UIC was led by Tylah Lampley with 14 points.
ISU will take on Colorado next Tuesday at Boulder, Colo.
