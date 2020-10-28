Indiana State’s men’s basketball team has gone down the road of recruiting the state of Alabama before. Four-year center Brandon Murphy, who played from 2015-19, hailed from Montgomery.
Kailex Stephens, a junior college transfer from Tuscaloosa, is the latest Alabama native to don the blue-and-white of the Sycamores. He’s hoping to bring a little of bit of Alabama mentality to the basketball team in the 2020-21 season.
“In Alabama? We’re just dogs, man. We play hard. I feel like anywhere I go I bring that mentality to the game. I’m always going to be hard, and by the time I step on the court? You’re going to know I’m there,” Stephens said.
Working hard is Stephens’ calling card and it’s what got him noticed by ISU’s staff when he was at Tallahassee Community College last season.
“I’ll take a dog anytime. That’s kind of how we talked when we recruited. If you get a JYD, a junk yard dog as our staff says, a guy that’s willing to do all of the dirty work? It takes a hard-working, unselfish guy. That’s what he is,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
Stephens is more than just a hard-working player. He will bring an element to ISU it hasn’t had in abundance over the years – a player with true size on the wing who can shoot and be a tough defensive matchup for teams with bigger guards.
Stephens, who is every bit of 6-foot-7, is listed as a forward, but he finds himself out on the perimeter more often than not, usually crashing the boards from a point of attack outside the lane.
He was effective playing that game at Tallahassee. Stephens shot 40.3% from 3-point range and averaged 5.7 rebounds. He also averaged 8 points on a team that finished 27-6.
“When I was at Tallahassee, I was a hard-rebounding guy and I shot 40% from the 3-point line. I made shots and I was a great teammate as well. Those things were seen by the coaches to know who I am as a person and player,” Stephens explained.
Stephens had to be ambitious to be noticed at all. He played his first season at Francis Marion University in South Carolina, a Division II school. Stephens averaged 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds and likely could have thrived there, but he had bigger dreams, so he went to Tallahassee to get more notice.
“It took courage to do what he did. He had a great freshman year, but wanted to play at a higher level, but he wanted to play at a higher level and he did that,” Lansing said.
Stephens is pleased to be playing at the Division I level, and with COVID-19 now being part of the equation, he appreciates the journey even more.
“With COVID going around? You never know when basketball is going to be taken away from you. The journey made me want it harder and appreciate the game for what it is,” Stephens said.
As far as his game? Lansing has been pleased. Stephens came to ISU through a connection to former assistant coach Terry Parker, who has since left to take a position at UAB. Stephens will give ISU a different look when he’s on the court and will feature in the Sycamores’ bigger lineups.
“He fits in better than what we even thought. His IQ is good and what we liked from the start is he’s a hard-playing guy who does all of the little things,” Lansing said.
“He’s been doing a really good job. What I like about him is he asks questions because he wants to do what we want him to do,” Lansing continued. “He didn’t balk that Jake LaRavia and Cobie Barnes were already here. He wanted to help those guys. He allows us to be bigger at all of the perimeter positions.”
Stephens has quickly ingratiated himself to his teammates too.
“He just knows what he’s doing and he’s really smart. He makes the right play the majority of the time. He’s always in the right spot and he competes every day. You never have to worry about Kailex,” said Barnes, who is still recovering from an ankle injury, but who should be back in-time for the season.
Stephens is looking forward to making a contribution.
“My role is being that hard to prepare for guy. Making open shots, rebounding, getting some highlight plays. I want to be an energetic guy who does the little things,” Stephens said. “The guys have welcomed me and there’s a lot of freedom within the system. That’s like the last two years I had, so I should fit in really well.”
