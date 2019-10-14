'Staying together' necessary for Sycamores this week

The tenet of Indiana State University football that helped the Sycamores overcome a 10-point halftime deficit Saturday against Western Illinois will also be necessary this week, coach Curt Mallory indicated Monday morning.
"The main thing we talked about [at halftime against the Leathernecks] was staying together," Mallory said, two days after his team's turnaround to a 20-10 victory.
With third-ranked South Dakota State coming to town this weekend, and with some key injuries to deal with, that mindset should serve his team well.
Linebacker Jonas Griffith's availability might be what fans are worried about the most. The preseason All-American and all-MVFC selection suffered an apparent knee injury late in the third quarter against Western and didn't return.
Mallory was somewhat optimistic about Griffith on Monday, saying he was already showing improvement.
"If there's a young man who's going to be ready, it will be him," the coach said. "Sooner rather than later" was the projected timetable.
The picture for quarterback Gunnar See, who left the game with a muscle strain, isn't quite as clear. "He's probably out this week," Mallory said.
That's a critical injury for any team — any team that doesn't have Kurtis Wilderman, that is. Wilderman came off the bench to spark a victory for the second time in three weeks, throwing a pair of touchdown passes in ISU's 20-point second half.
"He's been the ultimate team guy," Mallory said of Wilderman. "He's been called upon twice now, and he came in and did a great job."
Some of the injury news at this time of year is good, with players returning to the field. One of those Saturday was Sullivan graduate Dakota Caton, who caught both of those touchdown passes. "He's a big part of what we do, both on offense and special teams," Mallory noted.
And one consequence of one of the injuries is that an offensive lineman was needed, so Terre Haute South graduate Carter Herrin got his first career start against Western.
"He graded out with a winnable grade," Mallory said of the converted tight end, "and he's just gonna get better and better."
The difference between the loss at South Dakota two weeks ago to the win over Western was the result of a couple of things, Mallory said. "Offensively, we were a confident team [against WIU]," the coach said. "Defensively, a lot of our problems [at South Dakota] were correctable."
Some of those defensive corrections resulted in a 1-for-15 third-down conversion rate for the visitors on Saturday, and Mallory remained in awe of that statistic on Monday.
"That's like a turnover," he said. "You're getting the ball back for the offense."
Facing the challenges posed by South Dakota State brought Mallory back to his original premise.
"We always talk about staying together," he repeated. "We have to have a great week.
"They're a good football team — but so are we."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.