Sam Mervis, the point guard and sparkplug of a University High School team that's been 63-13 in its last three seasons, announced Monday that he will be attending Indiana State.
The driver of the Trailblazers' drive-and-kick attack, the 5-foot-10 Mervis ranked third on his team in scoring at 7.6 points per game but was second on the team with 3.6 rebounds per game and had big team leads in assists (5.9 per game) and steals (2.3 per game). His assist-to-turnover ratio was 3.73. He took just 31 3-point shots all season, making 10.
University, located in Carmel, played in Class 2A for the first time this winter after being a Class A power the two seasons prior to that, but the jump in class didn't slow it down.
The only regular-season losses came to Class 4A schools Pendleton Heights (by four) and a ranked Fishers team (by 10); to ranked Class 3A school Brebeuf (by two) and to fourth-ranked Class 2A team Westview (by five). University was then upset 32-31 by Park Tudor in sectional play.
Mervis is the second guard in as many days to join the Sycamores after graduate transfer Tobias Howard Jr. announced his commitment as a graduate transfer on Sunday. Mervis will initially be a walk-on for the Sycamores.
Coach Greg Lansing is not allowed to comment on recruits until they sign a national letter of intent or are enrolled at the university.
