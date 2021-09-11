The cliché is that football is a 60-minute game, and much of the time, that's true.
However, the 15 minutes of dominance that Northwestern had over Indiana State in the first quarter was what largely determined the outcome in the Wildcats' favor. Northwestern rolled up 172 of its 275 yards of total offense in the opening stanza and then held the Sycamores at bay in a 24-6 victory at Ryan Field on Saturday.
The nature of the loss for Indiana State — a bitter beginning and a brighter three quarters to follow — puts this game squarely in moral victory territory, though that wasn't the vibe that ISU coach Curt Mallory was giving off afterwards.
"We didn't here to lose, we came to win. We came up short. We had the effort, we just didn't execute," Mallory said.
On both sides of the ball, there were what ifs to ponder. What if ISU's offense didn't find itself in continual long-distance conversions? What if ISU's defense had been better in the first quarter and demonstrated the stopping power it had afterwards?
For the offense's part, Northwestern deserves plenty of credit. Their front four held ISU to just 31 rushing yards. When ISU quarterback Anthony Thompson dropped back to pass, there was very little there for him as Northwestern's secondary clamped down on ISU's receivers.
"We did some things well, but there's some things we need to get a lot better at. The plays are there, we just need to execute, whether it's finishing a block, myself making a throw or bringing in a catch," said Thompson, who completed 21 of 34 passes for 132 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.
Mallory wants to see running game improvement.
"It was tough to get a manageable third down, but we have to be better on first and second down. I thought we'd be able to run the ball better and we will. We're a capable run offense, but it didn't work for us today," Mallory said.
The defense improved when ISU began to fill around its front three with linebackers to fill the gaps and an occasional fourth down lineman. Northwestern gained half of its 18 first downs in the first quarter.
"We came out playing flustered and overwhelmed. As the game went on, we made the right calls and we communicated better and played better throughout the game," Moala said.
ISU (1-1) was short two important pieces. All-MVFC wide receiver Dante Hendrix is out with a foot injury. Starting cornerback Mekhi Ware also missed the game. During the game, defensive lineman Kris Reid and do-everything offensive weapon Michael Haupert both came off the field and did not return.
Their status is still undermined, but ISU will have to live without Hendrix for a bit.
"We felt coming out of the Eastern Illinois game we were OK [with Hendrix], but he's going to be out a few weeks. Mekhi has a touch of the flu. We've been fighting hydration with Mekhi. It was the best decision to hold him [out] today," Mallory said.
There was very little that would have encouraged ISU early on as Northwestern came out of the gate committed to run the ball down the Sycamores' throat. They succeeded wildly in that mission.
The Wildcats rushed for all but one yard in an 11-play, 75-yard drive. Evan Hull was the beneficiary of a dominant Northwestern offensive line, who pushed around ISU's three-man front. ISU would bring a fourth defender up to the line in short order, but it wasn't enough to steel Northwestern's momentum. Hull scored via a 3-yard run with 9:48 left in the first quarter.
On the Wildcats' next series, it was more of the same. Northwestern tackles Peter Skowronski and Ethan Wiederkehr, guards Josh Priebe and Charlie Schmidt and center Sam Gerak were dominant. Northwestern averaged 11.6 yards per carry on its second series. The Wildcats then used that run threat to set up a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Hunter Johnson to Malik Washington.
Northwestern led 14-0 in a first quarter in which it had 137 rushing yards. It seemed the Sycamores were in for a long day.
However, ISU turned it around on the defensive side in the second quarter. All three of Northwestern's series were empty ones.
ISU had 117 yards of total offense at halftime, a modest total, but with ISU's defense having improved? The Sycamores' deficit was just 14 at halftime.
"Our defense stayed the course, kept battling, and kept fighting," Mallory said.
The second half was a kind of water torture repeat of the second quarter. ISU's defense was good enough to keep the Wildcats at bay, but the Sycamores' offense couldn't move the sticks.
After Northwestern converted an early third-quarter field goal to make it 17-0. ISU's defense was challenged by poor field position. Northwestern punt returns of 46, 65 and 36 yards, continually gave the Wildcats field position deep inside ISU territory. And yet, ISU's defense held each time, yielding no points from any of the long Wildcats' punt returns.
"We practiced all week with our backs against the wall. We got used to it. When that happened in the game? We were comfortable knuckling up and playing hard," Moala said.
That pattern didn't give way until the fourth quarter. Northwestern got the ball at the ISU 30 after yet another good punt return, a 19-yarder on a short field. This time, the Wildcats put their fate in Hull's hands. He rushed for all 30 of the yards on a scoring drive, capped by a 13-yard rumble up the middle to make it 24-0.
The punt return problems didn't please Mallory.
"We lost contain three times. THen we went to the rugby kick and it went right to him. That doesn't do us any good, the purpose of a rugby kick is to kick it away and on the ground. Travis [Reiner, punter] will be better, but we have to do a better job of covering punts. We did a really lousy job," Mallory said.
ISU did get on the board late as Thompson found tight end Zach Larkin for a 9-yard touchdown connection.
ISU next travels to Eastern Kentucky next Saturday night.
