Saturday's Indiana State men's basketball adventure was supposed to about picking themselves off the mat off an 0-4 conference start to face a Southern Illinois team also seeking safe harbor after suffering rough seas in its MVC campaign.
However, as we're all painfully aware, COVID-19 has the keys and is driving the car when it comes to sports activities at present.
The Missouri Valley Conference announced Friday that the ISU-SIU two-game series scheduled for Hulman Center on Saturday and Sunday is postponed and will not take place as scheduled on Saturday and Sunday.
The MVC confirmed that this was due to positive COVID-19 cases among Southern Illinois' Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel are either players, coaches or athletic training staff directly involved with the team.
For ISU, this is the first postponement since its own COVID-19 stoppage in November caused the cancellation of their season-opening trip to the Gulf Coast Showcase.
"You can't blame Southern. I have a lot of respect for those guys. Bryan [Mullins, SIU coach] is a tough competitor and wanted to play. I'm just disappointed for our guys. It's a new world we're dealing with. You go through a long week of practice and preparation. We had two home games and wanted to win and need to win. It gets taken away from you," ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
No make-up date for the series was annonuced, but the league and schools have options to contend with the postponement. When the two-game-per-weekend format was announced, the MVC built it two off-weekends in the schedule to contend with COVID-19 delays.
Those open weekends were Jan. 23-24 and Feb. 20-21.
ISU would likely want to play Jan. 23-24 to avoid having an off weekend, a weekend trip to Illinois State on Jan. 16-17, a mid-week home game against Evansville on Jan. 20, but then another open weekend.
However, SIU's schedule isn't as amenable. The Salukis have a game at Missouri State scheduled for Jan. 21, two days before it would have to travel to Terre Haute to play a weekend series.
It is also unknown what the nature of SIU's COVID-19 cases are and how long the Salukis might be out of action.
The ISU-SIU was the fourth weekend MVC series postponed by COVID-19 cases at various schools. Valparaiso didn't play it's first two scheduled series due to COVID-19 cases. Bradley was also paused with its own cases.
ISU had another weekend series adjusted related to Bradley. The MVC announced Thursday that the home weekend series with Bradley was moved back a day to Jan. 31-Feb. 1 schedule, a Sunday and Monday doubleheader, from the original Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 30-31 schedule.
It's likely too late for ISU to schedule a nonconference game, as Loyola did last weekend with more notice, so what does ISU do with the time it unexpectedly gained?
"We knew it was a possibility last night, so we reached out to some people to see if they could play, but we didn't know anything officially until this afternoon when we were in practice," Lansing said on trying to reschedule another game.
"We finished practice, talked to the guys, I thought it was best, given how hard they've worked this week, to make [the weekend] a mental re-set. To give them a normal couple of days off. We have some guys beat up who can get healthy. We'll get together, eat, have some fun, watch some games. I think from a basketball and mental standpoint is to give them a couple of days off," Lansing continued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.