On Saturday afternoon, Southern Illinois senior Makenzie Silvey picked up where she left off Friday night when she poured in 27 points.
In the opening 2 1/2 minutes of Game 2 of a weekend women's basketball "doubleheader" against Indiana State, SIU's 5-foot-11 guard drained three 3-pointers. She ended up with a game-high 21 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the field and led the Salukis to a 76-52 Missouri Valley Conference victory inside Hulman Center.
Also helping the visitors shoot 30 of 54 from the field (55.6 percent) were reserve Rachel Pudlowski (5 for 8, 13 points) and Payton McCallister (4 for 7, 11 points).
Starting forwards Adrian Folks and Jamyra McChristine were solid for the Sycamores, firing in 14 and 11 points respectively, while McChristine also grabbed 11 rebounds. Sophomore guard Caitlin Anderson tallied 11 points as well, although her accuracy was not as outstanding as it was Friday when she went 8 for 11 and finished with a season-high 22 points.
"They played hard and did a good job for us," ISU coach Vicki Hall said of that trio.
Silvey's early long-range barrage left Indiana State trailing 11-4 Saturday, but it soon seized a 14-13 advantage after rattling off seven unanswered points on an inside bucket by McChristine, a driving basket through traffic by Del'Janae Williams and a 3 by Natalia Lalic.
An inside fielder by Anderson catapulted the Sycamores on top again at 16-15 to end the first quarter, but that was their final lead of the contest.
An 8-0 SIU run in the second period turned a 21-20 disadvantage for ISU into a 29-20 disadvantage. Still, Hall's squad was realistically plotting how to cut into the Salukis' 34-27 halftime cushion.
In the third stanza, Indiana State climbed within 36-35 after consecutive buckets by McChristine, Anderson and Folks. But by the end of the third quarter, its deficit ballooned to 52-40. Getting outscored 24-12 in the fourth quarter made the final margin look less competitive than the game was in reality.
"It was competitive until the fourth quarter," Hall told the Tribune-Star. "And then, I think we ran out of gas."
For both matchups against SIU, the Sycamores used only nine players. For various health reasons, they were missing regulars Sommer Pitzer, Marie Hunter, Essy Latu and Hattie Westerfeld.
ISU (4-12 overall, 1-10 MVC) will have its Senior Day showdown against Evansville on Wednesday, beginning at 6 p.m. in Hulman Center. Southern Illinois (8-10, 5-8) will play host to conference-leading Missouri State on Wednesday.
