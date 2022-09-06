Shetlar makes commitment to ISU

When it came to Indiana State's Class of 2023 recruiting class? The Sycamores did stray far to get their first two verbal commitments.
Last week, Kansas City's Cameron Manyawu committed to ISU. On Monday, Andover, Kan. guard Eli Shetlar also made it known via his social media accounts that he was ISU-bound.
Andover is actually a suburb of Wichita, but Shetlar played for the KC Run GMC club team, based out of Kansas City.
Shetlar is a pure shooter. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard took 161 threes at Andover in 2022, converting 40% of them, but Shetlar has been an all-purpose talent at the high school level.
He led Andover at 17.3 points and Shetlar also averaged eight rebounds and 2.8 assists.
He was a leader on an Andover team that was 17-5 in 2022 as the Trojans were beaten in their second playoff game.
Given his size, his shooting prowess and his offensive versatility, Shetlar is an ideal fit for ISU coach Josh Schertz's spread offense.
Shetlar was highly recruited by mid-major schools. Illinois State, Toledo, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Radford, Southeast Missouri State and Fordham all had offers on the table for Shetlar.
Shetlar is the first ISU player recruited straight out of a Kansas high school since Topeka native Jay Tunnell committed in 2004.
In theory, ISU will have four more roster spots open after the 2022 season, but that number is a moving target, based on transfers, as well as amnesty from the COVID-19 season.
Per NCAA rules, Schertz cannot comment on recruits until they sign their Letter Of Intent.
