Senior Night up next for ISU women

Indiana State will try to avenge a January overtime loss to the University of Evansville when the Purple Aces come to Hulman Center on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball matchup.
The Sycamores (4-12 overall, 1-10 MVC) also will celebrate Senior Night for one of the strangest seasons ever because of the limited numbers of fans allowed inside, thanks to COVID-19.
Evansville (6-12, 2-11) climbed out of last place — past ISU — in the 10-team conference standings by splitting a pair of games at Valparaiso this past weekend. Meanwhile, the Sycamores were losing two to Southern Illinois, boosting their losing streak to 10 games.
When these same teams squared off Jan. 27 at Evansville, the Aces escaped with a 70-63 victory. Evansville standout Abby Feit, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard/forward who averages a team-high 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per outing, ended up with 19 points against the Sycamores.
“She’s pretty good,” Indiana State coach Vicki Hall told the Tribune-Star. “We’ll have to try to slow her down a bit.
“Evansville is always a big night for us because they’re our [MVC] partner, so it should be a good game.”
For ISU, 5-6 sophomore guard Caitlin Anderson has climbed up to No. 1 on its 2020-21 scoring list. She combined for 33 points in the “doubleheader” against SIU, vaulting her average to 9.9 ppg. Senior forward Jamyra McChristine is next at 9.6 ppg.
Radio station WIBQ-FM 97.9 will air the UE-ISU showdown live and ESPN3 will show it through webstreaming.
The Sycamores will play their regular-season finales March 5-6 at Bradley.
