Indiana State fought back from 5-0 and 6-2 deficits in the second game Sunday to sweep a doubleheader at Valparaiso and complete a three-game Missouri Valley Conference baseball sweep.
ISU won the first game Sunday 15-8, then had an 11-8 victory in the nightcap.
Keegan Watson hit his first homer as a Sycamore and drove in six runs for the day, while Jordan Schaffer, Sean Ross, Josue Urdaneta and Tyler Nelson all had three-hit games. Ross doubled in each Sunday game and drove in four runs. Jack Parisi and Jared Spencer picked up pitching victories in relief. Connor Fenlong had a 10-out save in the second game.
Urdaneta and Nelson — a Chesterton graduate playing close to home — had their three-hit games in the opener, with Watson driving in five runs and Luis Hernandez hitting a homer.
ISU led 8-0 before the Beacons rallied to within 10-6, but the Sycamores added two runs in the seventh and three more in the top of the ninth.
In the second game, Valpo got out to a 5-0 lead before Watson homered. A Valpo error then contributed to a seven-run sixth inning that put the Sycamores ahead to play.
Schaffer had three hits and he and Ross drove in two runs each. Randall Diaz had two doubles and Hernandez had two hits.
West Vigo graduate Kaleb Hannahs, who had been hitless in his first four games against his father's team, broke out Sunday with a 5-for-10 day for the Beacons that included a double, three runs and three RBI.
On Saturday, Matt Jachec pitched eight scoreless innings and his teammates finally got him two runs in the top of the ninth as Indiana State won the opener 2-0.
Diaz and Grant Magill both walked in the ninth inning and Nelson broke the tie with a safety squeeze bunt. Schaffer added a two-out single to drive in the second run and Joey Hurth struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth for the save.
Jachec allowed six hits but didn't walk a batter and was helped by three double plays by the Sycamore infield.
Schaffer had three of ISU's seven hits, while Urdaneta and Diego Gines had doubles and Ross a triple.
Now 19-8 overall, 5-1 in the MVC, Indiana State hosts Indiana at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Valparaiso is 11-16 and 0-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.