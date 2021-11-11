For years, one of the side-stories around Indiana State men’s basketball games was which assistant coach had the scout?
By the “scout,” it is coach parlance for which assistant had preparation responsibilities for an individual opponent. Going back at least as far as Royce Waltman’s tenure, the head coaches rotated the “scout” among their three assistants — the traditional way to delegate that responsibility.
ISU coach Josh Schertz does preparation a different way, preferring the other popular method used by college basketball programs — splitting the scout into pieces for each assistant coach to handle.
The “scout” for the coaching staff couldn’t be more challenging this week as ISU makes it’s second trip in as many seasons to Mackey Arena to face No. 7 Purdue. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
Schertz was once a coach who used the rotating scout method, but he decided in the middle of his Lincoln Memorial tenure that it was time for a new approach.
“Early on as a head coach, I did what I knew, but I changed later. What I found was that the person who had the scout had a lot on their plate. Everybody has different philosophies on how to guard, doing offense, out of bounds, all of that. I also found that the other assistants tended to be disengaged and didn’t know what was happening with the opponent because it wasn’t their responsibility,” Schertz said.
Schertz explained how duties are apportioned.
“We have a coach who does opponent personnel — their tendencies and everything they can give us on what they do individually. We have one coach who focuses entirely on the opponent offense and one on opponent defense,” Schertz said.
On ISU’s staff, Matthew Graves handles opponent defense, Zak Boisvert handles opponent offense and Bryston Williams takes care of opponent personnel.
“Then my job becomes watching three full games of the opponent and watch [the coaches’ film edits] and see how we do things. We’ll have different ideas sometimes and we’ll debate them,” Schertz said.
With this system, gone are the days when an assistant like former ISU understudy Dick Bender got credit for devising a plan that led to an ISU victory over Indiana in 2006. However, Schertz feels his way of doing things — he’s not the only one who uses this system — works better over the long haul of a season.
“It keeps everyone engaged and allows the coaches to present specific areas to the team and it presents opportunity for rigorous debate in the coaches’ offices. I’ve found that to work better for me,” Schertz said. “[The assistants] get into a rhythm over time of how you think this worked last time and it also shortens and expedites their work. I think it makes them more thorough.”
• Formidable Boilers on tap — Thorough preparation will be paramount as the 1-0 Sycamores ratchet up the degree of difficulty significantly in a road trip to Purdue. The Boilermakers that the Sycamores will see on Friday are much the same as the Purdue squad that ISU faced in December 2020 — and that’s a scary prospect.
All five Purdue starters return from ISU’s 80-68 loss at Mackey Arena on Dec. 12, 2020 — with a big difference. All have another successful season of Big Ten experience under their belts.
During the 2020 matchup, it wasn’t a Purdue starter that hurt the Sycamores anyway, it was Trevion Williams. He had 30 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, a sign he would soon be starting, and that he would later be an All-Big Ten first team force in the paint.
The 6-foot-10 Williams combines with improved 7-4 center Zach Edey to give Purdue one of the most imposing front lines in college basketball. The Boilermakers (1-0) are not just a pound-it-in-the-paint team. One-time ISU recruit Sasha Stefanovic and Isaiah Thompson combined to shoot 10 of 14 from 3-point range in Purdue’s 96-67 win over Bellarmine on Tuesday.
“All of the hype and excitement is justified. You hear how big they are. Size doesn’t scare you. What does is size combined with skill and they have that so it does scare you. They’re a legitimate Final Four team,” Schertz said.
Schertz likened Purdue to playing seven-on-five — with Williams and Edey’s size almost making them count twice when you take into account their defensive length. Schertz said ISU will have to maintain it’s usual plan — stretch the floor and get paint touches, despite the Boilers’ size. Defensively, Schertz said ISU has to be “unbelievably precise” when it came to spacing.
And even if ISU does all of the above? Purdue still might have the horses to win anyway, especially in front of a raucous Mackey Arena crowd. Still, it’s a good opportunity for the Sycamores.
“If you’re a competitor, and I feel our guys feel are, it’s a chance to make something happen in one of the great environments in college basketball,” Schertz said.
• Thomas to make his debut — ISU guard Micah Thomas, who was arrested on Oct. 2, will play against Purdue.
Thomas had been suspended from game activities due to the arrest, though he returned to practice activity in late October after a plea agreement was reached regarding his arrest for felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery. If Thomas complies with the plea agreement, all charges would be dropped entirely. There was also an internal ISU review which has now been completed without any further punishment being deemed necessary.
“We had to wait after the initial allegation was made until the legal process played out. Up until then, he was suspended indefinitely. There’s an internal process as well. Once both were resolved, we felt comfortable moving forward with Micah as a member of our team,” Schertz said.
Thomas averaged 13.3 points at Northwest Florida in 2021. In ISU’s practices so far, he’s shown his outside shooting prowess.
“I think Micah is probably our most dynamic scorer on the team. He puts the ball in the basket easiest. He has a lot of shift to his game, he can break paint, and he’s right there with Cooper Neese as our best shooter. He’ll bring a lot. He can put it in the basket, he’s a good passer, and he makes good reads off the pick-and-roll,” Schertz said.
