Schertz: Key intends to transfer after season

Indiana State's men's basketball team has suffered its share of blows during the 2021-22 season. On Wednesday, a blow was dealt to ISU's future.
ISU coach Josh Schertz announced on the pregame radio show prior to the Sycamores' game against Northern Iowa that Tyreke Key intends to transfer after the season's conclusion.
According to Schertz, Key informed the first-year ISU coach via text on Saturday.
"'Reke sent me a message after the Southern Illinois game that he would be departing Indiana State," Schertz said during his pregame interview. "He's not a guy who's going to articulate things or give you a lot of detail about what's going on."
Key has missed the 2021-22 season after he elected to have shoulder surgery. Key subluxed his shoulder in October, the third time it had happened during his ISU career. Rather than risk a possible career-altering re-occurrence, Key's decision to have surgery ended his season.
ISU was counting on Key to be their main cog this season, both in terms of leadership and production. With Key, and with Cooper Neese, Kailex Stephens and Cam Henry having indicated that they intend to return, ISU was hoping the addition of Key would be an upgrade from within.
But as of now? That's not what's going to happen.
"From the message, it sounds like the ability to play in the Power Five intrigues him. I don't know if he has something in mind, we've had some brief discussions," Schertz said.
Schertz lamented the effect Key's injury has had on the Sycamores, who are now 11-18 after an 88-82 loss to Northern Iowa on Wednesday.
"The way things broke with the injury, things couldn't have fallen worse for us. He decided to come back, which was great, and he had a fantastic summer and preseason. I thought he was primed to have a big year," Schertz said.
Schertz also intimated that there might be outside influences who played into Key's decision to leave ISU.
"These guys all have people in their ear, right? There's a lot of people, whether good intentions or with mal-intent are giving them information. He's a [23]-year old kid trying to process what adults are telling them. Some might have ulterior motives, but at the end of the day, that's a difficult deal to separate what's real and what's not," Schertz said.
Key was honored before Wednesday's game, the second year in a row he was given the senior honor, though he did not speak after the game. Under normal circumstances, Key's eligbility would have ended after last season, but the COVID-19 pandemic created an extra year of eligibility. Key's injury this season extended his eligibility to next season with an expected medical waiver.
Key leaves ISU with 1,650 career points, the sixth-leading scorer in Sycamores' history. Key averaged 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He converted 37.4% of his 3-point attempts and 80.3% of his free throw attempts.
"I'm certainly disappointed we won't have him. The door's always open if he wants to return. It's not like that door will be shut on him," Schertz said. "He's earned the right to kind of have a choice to go wherever he wants. He did the same thing last thing. I just think the voices around him were a little stronger this go-around than last time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.