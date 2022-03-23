Schertz, hoping to address ISU culture and talent gap, says more transfers are likely

In the evolving world of the NCAA transfer portal, the week after the first and second rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament is proving to be the time when the trickle of players into the portal becomes a flood.
Indiana State is no exception.
In the Sycamores' case, the immediate end to the season after the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament is broken up by spring break. After that's over, coaches strive to have postseason one-on-one evaluations with the players.
That would partly explain the timing of the three Sycamores who have announced their intention to jump into the portal this week. Center Nick Hittle announced his intention to transfer on Tuesday. Two more Sycamores — center Simon Wilbar and guard Quimari Peterson — entered the portal on Wednesday.
And they are not likely to be the final Sycamores to signal their intent to transfer. ISU coach Josh Schertz told the Tribune-Star on Wednesday that postseason evaluations continue.
"You'll see a few more names go into the portal over the next couple of days," said Schertz, who declined to name players who could be moving on.
Schertz said that his postseason evaluation points him in the direction of making some targeted changes.
"When you have a year like we had and it's not a successful one, there's deficits that have to be addressed. It could be a deficit of talent, culture or experience. Maybe it's a combination of all three. My job is to address the deficits," Schertz said.
"As we get through these exit meetings, wherever I feel we can improve our roster to improve our deficits, I'm going to do those things. We need to improve. Nobody walked out of [last season] thinking, 'Let's run it back with the same group.' I didn't feel that way and I don't think anyone on our staff felt that way," Schertz continued. "You have to bring back the guys who fit what you're looking to do and then look forward and add pieces."
Schertz said the Sycamores need an infusion of talent after an 11-20 season in 2022. He also admitted that he wants a better team culture than what the Sycamores had in the 2022 season. Schertz said it wasn't bad, but it could be better.
"I think we had a deficit of culture and it's on me to fix that and it's on me to move pieces who created some of that deficit," Schertz said.
"We need more talent and depth and we can improve in culture areas. The guys we bring back are guys we feel fit that mold. They may not be the best players, but they fit what we want moving forward in the culture we want. If the culture is not right, nothing else matters," Schertz said.
The portal, of course, is a two-way street — Schertz will be hoping to strike gold within it. Unlike 2021, when COVID-19 restrictions made it difficult to evaluate "culture" since there was little face-to-face interaction, Schertz indicated that he will put a priority on roster fit as well as talent.
"In the portal, like anything, you have to be painstaking in your research," Schertz noted.
As for the players who are leaving? Wilbar played the most. He came to ISU from Lincoln Memorial with Schertz and started 17 games out of the 27 he played. Wilbar averaged 3.7 points.
"It's making sure he finds the right system. The way we play, with reading and reacting, some guys pick that up quick. Other guys take a while. Simon is in his third year in my system. We looked at it and felt maybe a new voice and system would benefit him," Schertz said.
Peterson only saw action in four games as he battled several different injuries, COVID-19, and another non-COVID illness.
"With Quimari, it was really unfortunate. I thought coming into the door last summer he could really impact us, but he had one injury after another that kept him out, really, until Christmas. He was so far behind. When you can't get practices in? It makes for a difficult transition," Schertz said.
Schertz praised Hittle, who overcame a near-career-ending back injury to help the Sycamores in 2022.
"To go from having his athletic career nearly being over to playing some quality minutes, Nick is as good a person and a kid as you could ever want to coach," Schertz said.
Players can return to a school after announcing their intent to go in the portal, but it's the exception rather than the rule. Cooper Neese is one case of a player who went in the portal in 2021, but elected to stay at the school he announced his intention to transfer from. Neese has indicated he intends to be back with ISU in 2022-23.
Several MVC players announced their entries in the portal this week. Included were MVC standouts Noah Carter of Northern Iowa and Ja'Monta Black at Missouri State.
