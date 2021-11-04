When it comes to first impressions, Indiana State’s men’s basketball team made a successful one against Rose-Hulman in Josh Schertz’s head coaching debut.
The Sycamores were missing five players due to injury and other circumstances, but it didn’t matter, as ISU defeated Rose-Hulman 82-60 on Thursday at Hulman Center.
The question going forward? How will ISU’s success translate against Division I competition? On that topic, neither Schertz nor ISU’s players thought Thursday’s game was a masterpiece. More like a work in progress.
“There was a lot of good stuff to take from it, but there were also mistakes made that we can afford to make,” said ISU guard Cooper Neese, who led all scorers with 16 points. “Rose-Hulman is coached extremely well, but we go to a tough schedule the next few weeks and there were mistakes we can’t get by with against those teams.”
As it was, ISU showed the benefits of Schertz’s spread offense. As expected, the Sycamores shot a lot of 3-pointers, making 12 of 31 overall. ISU made nine of the long-range bombs in a high-scoring first half.
However, it was the Sycamores’ cutting action and ball reversals also got Rose-Hulman’s defense out of sorts during the 19-5 first-half run that put the Sycamores in command. The Sycamores marched to the line nine times during the surge.
One new Sycamore who made an immediate impact was point guard Xavier Bledson, one of three players from Lincoln Memorial Schertz brought with him to Terre Haute, and the only one of the former Railsplitters to play on Thursday.
Clearly familiar with Schertz’s system, Bledson ran the show with authority, often barking instructions to his teammates. He was also one of the first shooting options. Bledson scored 15 with nine assists and six rebounds.
“I had to bring something to the table today,” Bledson said. “I wanted to get my guys going early and then I can play my role defensively and offensively.”
Besides Bledson, who was 2 of 5 from long range, three other Sycamores made at least two 3-point shots – Kailex Stephens (three), Cooper Neese and Cam Crawford (two each).
While there were positives, there was also statistical aspects to be worked on. ISU only had a 33-27 rebounding advantage against a smaller Engineers lineup. ISU had 13 turnovers and the Engineers shot 43.6% from the field.
“We had trouble guarding them for most of the first half. They were physical and tough. They hurt us on the glass. They took the fight to us. I thought we had a good spurt at the end of the second half and our defense began to perk up,” Schertz said.
It should be noted that ISU played without five players. Tyreke Key, Cam Henry, Simon Wilbar, Quimari Peterson and Micah Thomas all missed the game for various reasons. The rotation on the floor on Thursday is not the one that will likely play out over the season.
Still, Rose-Hulman coach Rusty Loyd was encouraged by the Engineers’ performance.
“This is my third time doing this as a head coach. It was a lot easier than the last two, because we got our brains beat in. We got beat tonight, we got beat by 20, but our kids really competed. I was really happy with where we were and executed what we wanted to do,” Loyd said.
Dillon Duff led the Engineers with 13 points. Samvit Ram added nine.
Both teams came out of the gate red-hot. ISU made four of its first five 3-point attempts, but both teams were shooting above 60% for much of the first half. It was 25-all with 8:29 left in the half.
That’s when ISU went on its run. Neese scored 10 points during the run.
“People get enamored with the threes, but what we hunt are layups. If you can’t get layups, you want to get fouled,” Schertz said.
ISU had a 49-32 halftime lead and the Engineers weren’t able to cut too much into the advantage in a much lower-scoring second half. ISU’s lead peaked at 26 late in the game.
ISU begins action for real next Tuesday at Green Bay. Rose-Hulman starts at home next Wednesday against Albion.
• No update on Key – Schertz said that Key, who suffered a subluxed right shoulder, visited the doctor on Thursday, but no determination has been made on whether Key will have season-ending surgery or not.
“He saw the doctor and the biggest thing is making sure he has all the information. We’ll sit down this weekend and process that. He’s a warrior who wants to play and compete,” Schertz said. “He could play Tuesday or have surgery and be out for the season. Both options are on the table,” Schertz said.
• Hulman-George family gifts $2 million towards scoreboard – It was announced at the first media timeout, that the Hulman-George family donated $2 million to ISU to install new scoreboards at Hulman Center.
The Hulman Center will replace the existing Nevco video displays with an updated Daktronics model. The center-hung board will feature two sideline-facing displays measuring 14.76 feet tall and 24.6 feet wide, while two endzone displays will run 9.84 feet tall by 16.4 feet wide. Additionally, the center-hung board will also feature two 5.74 foot by 13.12 foot video display panels underneath that will feature live, in-game statistics, information, and more.
Other court enhancements will feature endzone ribbon displays that will measure 3.28 feet by 96.79 feet, while new Vom ribbon displays over the court-level entryways will run 3.28 feet by 16.40 feet. All ribbon displays will provide additional chances for ISU athletics sponsor elements as well as other in-game promotions.
The Sycamores will also be adding two new LED scorers tables that will sit courtside and will feature in-game advertising and information. New LED basketball game clocks and LED game clocks and shot clock timers will also be installed throughout the arena, while locker room clock displays will be installed behind the scenes to keep all working parties aware of the countdown to game time.
