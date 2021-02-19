Schaffer shines as ISU baseball wins season opener

Indiana State opened its 2021 season with a 4-0 victory over Pittsburgh as part of the Snowbird Baseball Classic on Friday afternoon.
ISU pitchers Geremy Guerrero and Connor Fenlong combined for the shutout on the mound, while Jordan Schaffer led all batters with four hits.
Guerrero went a career-long 5.1 innings in the start, finishing just one strikeout shy of tying a career high with six. He allowed the Panthers just three hits.
The Sycamores did not waste time as Schaffer led off the game with a single up the middle and Max Wright blasted the first home run of the season, a two-run shot to right field.
An ISU newcomer this season, Nebraska transfer Keegan Watson added to the lead in the first inning after singling up the middle to score Brian Fuentes to make it 3-0 before Guerrero even stepped foot on the mound.
Guerrero, a lefty from Metamora, Ill., worked around a two-out double before ISU was able to strike again in the top of the second.
Schaffer picked up where he left off with a leadoff single off the back of Pitt pitcher Mitch Myers before moving into scoring position with a steal. The West Vigo High School product came around to score when Fuentes singled down the left-field line to make it a 4-0 game.
Fenlong entered with an out on the scoreboard in the sixth and was dominant throughout in his Sycamore debut. The Wabash Valley College transfer struck out five and allowed two hits in the extended save.
Redshirt freshman Grant Magill finished with a pair of hits, including a leadoff double in the fourth frame.
Indiana State and Pitt will return to action again at 2 p.m. Saturday in Port Charlotte.
