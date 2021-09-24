When it comes to the Missouri Valley Football Conference so far, it's the same old, same old — the same old dominance of the Football Championship Subdivision.
Conference play begins in the MVFC this weekend — including FCS No. 2 South Dakota State's visit to Indiana State — and the rest of the FCS, and parts of the FBS too, are breathing a sigh of relief that the MVFC schools will begin beating up on each other for the rest of the year.
How good has the MVFC been? The conference is 17-2 against other schools in FCS — and both losses were recorded by winless Western Illinois to Big Sky powers Montana and Eastern Washington.
Six MVFC schools are in the pair of FCS top 25 polls and two more are receiving votes. In the Massey Ratings, a mathematical evaluation of MVFC teams, every school except Western Illinois is in the top 25 — ISU is No. 22.
The Sycamores are 2-1, edging Eastern Illinois 26-21 at home, losing at Northwestern, and then winning on the last play of the game at Eastern Kentucky last Saturday in a dramatic 23-21 triumph.
As for the rest of the MVFC? The Sycamores' inconsistency within their games will have to be straightened out or they will be punished heavily in a conference that gives no quarter.
Illinois State
• Record — 2-1.
• Stats top 25 — not ranked, but receiving votes.
• Biggest win — The Redbirds edged Eastern Illinois 31-24 in Charleston last Saturday.
• MVP so far — Running back Cole Mueller, a freshman, is second in the MVFC at 261 rushing yards and 9.3 yards per carry.
• Overview — Kind of like the Sycamores, the Redbirds have had good and bad moments. Illinois State is 10th in total offense, ranked just ahead of 11th-place Indiana State. The Redbirds are the only MVFC team with a worse third-down conversion rate (27.6%) than the Sycamores (29.5%).
• ISU plays Illinois State? — The Sycamores visit Illinois State on Nov. 20 in the regular season finale.
Missouri State
• Record — 1-1.
• Stats top 25 — No. 18.
• Biggest win — The Bears beat Central Arkansas 43-34 on Sept. 11.
• MVP so far — Kick returner Montrae Braswell is averaging 35.8 yards per return and has a touchdown.
• Overview — The Bears won a co-share of the MVFC in the weird spring season and many wondered whether it would carry over to a traditional fall season. A narrow 23-16 loss at Oklahoma State would suggest it might. A bizarre, last-minute 43-34 home win over Central Arkansas would suggest the Bears still have progress to make.
• ISU plays MSU? — The Sycamores travel to MSU on Oct. 16.
North Dakota
• Record — 2-1.
• Stats top 25 — No. 10
• Biggest win — The Fighting Hawks won 35-14 at Idaho State on Sept. 4.
• MVP so far — Running back Luke Skokna is second in the MVFC in all-purpose yardage with 152 rushing yards, 97 receiving yards, 138 kick return yards and 48 punt return yards.
• Overview — UND, playing their first fall season in the MVFC, haven't really tested themselves so far with wins at Idaho State and at home to Drake. However, the Hawks have been one of the most opportunistic teams in the MVFC with seven interceptions, twice as many as every other MVFC team except Northern Iowa.
• ISU plays UND? — UND is not on ISU's schedule this season.
North Dakota State
• Record — 3-0.
• Stats top 25 — No. 5.
• Biggest win — The Bison won at Towson 35-7 last Saturday.
• MVP so far — Running back Dominic Gonella has rushed for 238 yards and 8.2 yards per carry as the Bison lead the nation at 348.3 rushing yards per game.
• Overview — There is nothing to suggest the Bison won't be the FCS national title contenders they usually are. The Bison defense has given up 4.3 points — two touchdowns and an extra point.
• ISU plays NDSU? — The Sycamores visit NDSU on Oct. 30.
Northern Iowa
• Record — 2-1.
• Stats top 25 — No. 17.
• Biggest win — The Panthers won at Sacramento State 34-16 on Sept. 11.
• MVP so far — Free safety Benny Sapp III leads the MVFC in interceptions with three.
• Overview — Death, taxes, and defensively-sound UNI teams. The Panthers are third in the MVFC in yards against, and that's with a game against the Big 12's Iowa State included in the total. Offensively, UNI is near the bottom of the league, though the Panthers have been adequate through the air.
• ISU plays UNI? — UNI is not on ISU's schedule this season.
South Dakota
• Record — 2-1.
• Stats top 25 — Not ranked, but receiving votes.
• Biggest win — The Coyotes won 48-14 at Cal Poly on Sept. 18.
• MVP so far — Running back Travis Theis is third in the MVFC in rushing with 170 yards.
• Overview — The Coyotes are potently offensively as they have been for the last half-decade, but the emphasis is shifting from the pass to the run with Theis. The Coyotes have been much more stout defensively too as they are second in the MVFC at 279.3 yards given up per game.
• ISU plays USD? — The Sycamores travel to USD on Oct. 2.
South Dakota State
• Record — 2-0.
• Stats top 25 — No. 2.
• Biggest win — The Jackrabbits won 42-23 at Colorado State of the Mountain West Conference on Sept. 3.
• MVP so far — Running back Pierre Strong has been incredible for the Jacks. He's averaged 12.4 yards per game so far with 248 yards on just 24 carries.
• Overview — The Jackrabbits don't have quarterback quarterback Mark Gronowski, who led them to FCS title game glory in the spring, but it hasn't mattered as the Jackrabbits have averaged 513 yards of total offense per game. The Jackrabbits also haven't given up a sack.
• ISU plays SDSU? — The Sycamores host SDSU on Saturday.
Southern Illinois
• Record — 2-1.
• Stats top 25 — No. 7.
• Biggest win — The Salukis won 47-21 at Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 2.
• MVP so far — Quarterback Nic Baker is averaging 295.3 yards per game, second in the MVFC.
• Overview — The Salukis are dangerous and are nearly 3-0 after a tight 31-23 loss at Kansas State in Week 2. The potent Salukis are averaging 41.3 points per game with a balanced run and passing attack. Defensively, SIU has made strides too, giving up just 3.4 yards per carry after struggling on the defensive side in coach Nick Hill's early tenure.
• ISU plays SIU? — The Sycamores host SIU on Nov. 13.
Western Illinois
• Record — 0-3.
• Stats top 25 — not ranked.
• Biggest win — No wins yet.
• MVP so far — Quarterback Connor Sampson is averaging 301.3 passing yards, best in the MVFC.
• Overview — The Leathernecks may not have won a game yet, but they're not boring. Among their losses is a respectable 10-point loss at Mid-American Conference champion Ball State and a wild 62-56 home loss to FCS No. 6 Eastern Washington. Offense isn't a problem, the 'Necks average 410.6 per game. Defense, on the other hand, is a big problem as WIU gives up 560.3 yards per game.
• ISU plays WIU? — The Sycamores host WIU on Oct. 9.
Youngstown State
• Record — 1-1.
• Stats top 25 — not ranked.
• Biggest win — The Penguins edged Incarnate Word 44-41 at home on Sept. 2.
• MVP so far — Running back Jaleel McLaughlin leads the MVFC at 138 rushing yards per game.
• Overview — Hard to make much of the Penguins after a narrow home win against a decent FCS team and a road loss at Michigan State. YSU can clearly run the ball, but can the Penguins stop anyone? YSU has given up a whopping 542.5 yards per game in its two contests.
• ISU plays YSU? — The Sycamores host YSU on Oct. 23.
