Visiting Southern Illinois scored the game’s first 10 points in Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball Wednesday evening in Hulman Center and host Indiana State never fully recovered in an eventual 79-55 loss.
“I was a little disappointed in how we competed,” coach Chad Killinger said after the game, “and that hasn’t happened too often.”
The Salukis have benefited greatly from the extra year of eligibility granted for COVID reasons, and had graduate students Makenzie Silvey, Abby Brockmeyer and Gabby Walker in their starting lineup.
And although Silvey, SIU’s all-time leading scorer, had a 4-for-17 shooting night (she did, however, have a career-high seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks), Brockmeyer and Walker dominated the paint (from where the visitors had a 54-22 advantage). And Quierra Love, averaging 3.7 points per game coming into the contest, scored 24 for a career high (her previous high was 16, also against the Sycamores).
“Kids have to step up, and their point guard did,” Killinger said after the game. “[The Salukis are] a big team and an experienced team . . . we let them impose their will on us.”
And, after being a team good at turning its opponents over, the Sycamores came out on the wrong end of a 20-9 turnover statistic. “I was disappointed how we took care of the ball,” Killinger said. “We let [SIU’s] strength and physicality affect us.”
A 3-pointer by Anna McKendree got the Sycamores on the board after that 10-0 Saluki start, but the visitors got the next five points. Then ISU had its best minutes of the night.
McKendree had 11 points by the time the first quarter was over, and the Sycamores were within 16-14 before SIU got the last basket of the period.
“My mindset is to do what the team needs,” said McKendree — who led ISU with 18 points and seven rebounds — said after the game. “Everybody has off nights. I just try to step up.”
“She gave us a little bit of spark,” her coach said.
Momentum? No. Southern opened the second quarter with a 12-2 run for a 30-16 lead, and ISU was never again closer than 11.
One last Sycamore run came late in the third quarter, when a 14-7 run capped by a McKendree 3-pointer and a steal and two free throws by Del’Janae Williams made it 51-40. Again the Salukis answered, however, going on a clinching 21-5 run and shooting 82% in the fourth quarter before their starters rested for good.
After winning six of seven games earlier this season, the Sycamores have now lost four of their last five. McKendree opined that she and her teammates may have gotten too excited about their previous success.
“We can compete with anybody; we do not have any doubts,” she said. “But we’re still learning how to keep winning games.”
Another factor, Killinger said, has been practice time. With 10 games in 25 days, and being on the road 14 of 26 days, “We have games and scout days and days off” and no time for a team practice or skill development.
As a result “It wasn’t a good night overall,” Killinger concluded.
