Salukis end ISU women's season

If you look at the box score? There's numbers in there that suggest that Indiana State's women's basketball team had a chance to beat top-seeded Southern Illinois in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Friday.
Then again? There's also numbers that explain their 77-61 season-ending loss to the Salukis.
The Sycamores converted 52% of their shots against the Salukis in the loss, including 50% from 3-point range.
"When you hit 52% from the field and 50% from the 3-point line, you wouldn't expect to get beat by 16, but give them credit for what they do and doing it well," ISU coach Chad Killinger said.
However, ISU's shortcomings were also evident. The Salukis had nearly as many offensive rebounds (14) as ISU had defensive rebounds (17). That led to a 13-2 edge in second chance points for the regular season MVC champions.
SIU also got ISU into foul trouble, compromising the Sycamores' ability to defend in the second half. SIU was 18 of 19 at the foul line. ISU attempted only seven free throws.
"They have an advantage size and strength-wise around the rim," Killinger said. "It went back to typical numbers for us from a free throw perspective. To get out-scored 18-3 at the free throw line makes it really difficult, but when you give up 14 offensive rebounds and give up 13-2 in second chance points, those are telling factors."
Marie Hunter led ISU (11-20) with 15 points. Natalia Lalic and Tonysha Curry contributed 10 points each. The Salukis (21-8) were paced by Gabby Walker's 20 points. MVC Player of the Year Abby Brockmeyer had 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Mya Glanton, who scored 26 points in ISU's 89-75 win over Evansville on Thursday, picked up where she left off, scoring ISU’s first basket in an evenly-matched opening quarter.
The Salukis never led by more than two scores in the first 10 minutes, with consecutive baskets by Glanton and Hunter late in the quarter making it an 11-10 ballgame. Hunter also scored the final basket in the quarter, using a spin move down low to score a layup an make it a 17-14 Sycamore deficit after the opening period.
Indiana State used an early 5-0 run in the second quarter to tie the score at 19, as Anna McKendree hit a 3-pointer from NBA range and Hunter scored on a mid-range jumper.
From there, though, Southern Illinois seized control, as the Sycamores went nearly four minutes without a point to find themselves in a double-digit deficit. Lalic and Hunter scored on back-to-back possessions to close the quarter, but Indiana State entered the halftime break in a 43-32 hole.
"A combination of things went bad for us. Their offensive rebounding and some of our execution woes that we've gone through at different times throughout the season," Killinger said.
Adding to ISU's troubles? Glanton and Arianna Smith both had three fouls at halftime.
ISU never let the Salukis get away, keeping the game at an 11-point margin at a few junctures of the second half, but the Sycamores never threatened either as the SIU advantage never got below 11.
As the game wound down, ISU suffered a cruel blow. Arianna Smith attempted a jump-step in the lane and was gently bumped by SIU's Walker as she finished her move. Smith landed awkwardly and injured her knee.
Smith was on the TaxSlayer Center floor in pain before being helped off by Killinger and the ISU athletic training staff. Killinger did not know the detail of Smith's injury at the end of the contest.
It was an unfortunate circumstance in an ISU season that was dominated by injury. Sommer Pitzer, Adrian Folks and Hattie Westerfeld all suffered season-ending injuries long before MVC play began.
Though ISU finished nine games below .500, had a 10-game losing streak in the second half of the season, and hasn't had a winning season since 2015, Killinger's first season in charge gave the program some positive momentum after the disastrous final two seasons of Vicki Hall's tenure.
The Sycamores had more wins in 2022 than it had in the previous two seasons combined and ISU won its first MVC Tournament game since 2014. Nearly all of ISU's roster can return in 2023.
