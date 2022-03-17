Indiana State athletics raised a record-breaking $574,865 during ISU’s fourth-annual Give To Blue Day. The department led all entities on campus with over a half million dollars in donations and helped the University to a record-breaking $1,334,614 in gifts during the 24-hour event.
“When I took this job, I knew that fundraising was going to be one of the most important areas emphasis and I am so grateful for how we have been able to make strong strides so far,” ISU Director of Athletics, Sherard Clinkscales said in a press release.
“I am truly humbled for what we have been able to do here at ISU. We have an outstanding fanbase that has a strong passion for Sycamore Athletics and their success on and off the playing field. I look forward to what the future holds at Indiana State.”
Clinkscales continued: “These fundraising efforts take time to build outreach and relationships and we couldn’t do it without our Development Director Danny Plasencia and our staff, Logan Kidd and Courtney Zellars.”
ISU athletics continued its success on the fundraising front with a 43% increase in donations on Give To Blue Day compared to a year ago. Since athletics piloted the program in 2018, the Sycamores have increased its total contributions each year.
“I want to thank all of our supporters, alumni and fans for once again stepping up to help us achieve another record-breaking day. Your support directly impacts our student-athletes and coaches,” Assistant Athletic Director for Development, Danny Plasencia said. “I also want to thank our coaches and staff for their hard work and time in helping us have a successful day. It takes a team of supporters, coaches, staff and university leadership to work together to impact lives and we couldn’t have done it without all of us.”
Overall, 1,845 donors made contributions during the event with all 50 states making a gift. ISU also had help throughout the Wabash Valley as 14 community partners took part in the day.
Softball
• ISU alters schedule — The Indiana State softball program has announced changes to its home-opening series with Valparaiso this weekend due to forecasted weather in the Wabash Valley.
The two team will now play a single game on Saturday with first pitch set for 3 p.m. before wrapping up the series Sunday with a doubleheader slated to begin at noon.
