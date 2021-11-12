The riddle of the Sphinx has nothing on the riddle of the Boilermakers.
The conundrum Indiana State’s men’s basketball team faced was two-fold on Friday at Mackey Arena.
The riddle begins with stops. How do you get them against a front line comprised of an in-form 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and Big Team first-teamer Trevion Williams when ISU is only regularly playing one Sycamore over 6-foot-7? And if that problem is somehow solved? What about Purdue’s formidable backcourt of Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Thompson, Sasha Stefanovic and several more dangerous Boilers?
The riddle doesn’t end with how to get stops. How do you score? Edey and Williams’ size is no less formidable on the defensive end and the quickness of Purdue’s guards takes away space and cutting opportunities.
The Sycamores weren’t the first team and won’t be the last to get stumped by the riddle of the Boilermakers. No. 7 Purdue bumped off ISU in a 92-67 victory that was the Boilermakers’ 31st in 35 meetings all-time games against ISU.
Cooper Neese led the Sycamores (1-1) with 15 points. Cam Henry added 10 as he was plagued with foul trouble. Purdue was led by Ivey's 27 points. Edey chipped in 22 with 10 rebounds.
Nothing that ISU needed to hang in the game or pull a big upset occurred. ISU was just 23% from 3-point range and shot 39% overall, though the Sycamores were in the low 30s for most of the contest. The Sycamores had 12 turnovers that led to 21 Purdue points. Unsurprisingly, given Purdue’s size, ISU was out-rebounded, 42-31.
The game started promising enough for the Sycamores. The Sycamores made three of their first four shots and led 7-4.
That 2:02 of lead time would be all ISU would get, however. Ivey got Purdue’s backcourt going, scoring six points, in a stretch where the Boilers scored on seven straight possessions that put them up 14-7.
Purdue used Edey, whom ISU used three different defenders against without success, to maintain control. ISU, plagued by foul trouble, briefly pulled close when Cam Henry, who had two fouls, got the deficit down to 26-19 with a 20-foot jumper.
Then Edey happened. He converted a field goal, assisted, or was at the free throw line for Purdue’s next nine points. By now, ISU’s resistance and concentration was starting to fade and Purdue’s 16-0 run made it 42-19 with 5:21 left in the first half.
ISU’s fouls became acute. Henry, Micah Thomas and Zach Hobbs all had three personal fouls at the half. The Sycamores were called for three illegal screens before halftime, a repeat of an issue from the opening win over Green Bay.
ISU out-scored Purdue up to halftime, but the damage was done as the Boilers had a 51-30 halftime advantage. Purdue's lead peaked at 30 in the second half, though ISU did fight back and briefly got its deficit in the teens.
ISU has a quick turnaround to its next game – the home opener against Division III Hanover on Sunday.
