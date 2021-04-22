Richardson leaves for Clemson

When it was announced at Josh Schertz's introductory press conference that associate head coach Kareem Richardson was staying on-staff at Indiana State, it got a round of applause.
However, Richardson's time on Schertz's staff was short-lived. On Thursday, Clemson announced that Richardson was joining the Tigers' basketball staff.
The spot for Richardson opened up when Anthony Goins left Clemson's staff to go to Boston College.
Richardson gets a significant raise. According to the Greenville (S.C.) News, Richardson will be paid $275,000 to be an assistant at Clemson. That's more than Schertz's base pay to be a head coach at ISU and only $25,000 short of Schertz's total pay.
Richardson has had two stints at ISU. Richardson was on Royce Waltman's staff from 1999-2002 and on Greg Lansing's staff from 2019-21. Of the five total seasons Richardson was at ISU, the Sycamores only had one losing season over his two stints.
Richardson is also part of the Waltman coaching tree. So is Brownell — he played for Waltman at DePauw — and he's frequently dipped into the well of Waltman's former players and assistant coaches to fill his own staff.
Former ISU assistant coach Dick Bender has been on Brownell's staff at Clemson since 2016. Marty Simmons, the former Evansville coach and who played at Indiana when Waltman was an assistant coach there, was on Brownell's staff as a special assistant from 2018-21. Simmons was hired as Eastern Illinois' head coach on March 31.
Schertz is expected to announce additional members of his coaching staff on May 1. That's when the contracts for assistant coaches begin and end.
