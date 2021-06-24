Two Indiana State graduates had decidedly different results Thursday at the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Erin Reese moved on to Saturday's finals in women's hammer throw, but Felisha Johnson fouled on all three of her attempts in women's shot put.
Reese is currently fourth among competitors in the hammer throw with a best mark so far of 72.53 meters (approximately 238 feet).
Leading the way is another former Missouri Valley Conference thrower, DeAnna Price of Southern Illinois at 77.10 meters. Former UCLA thrower Alyssa Price (73.75) and former Kansas State athlete Janee Kassanavoid (72.69) are currently ahead of Reese, with Brooke Andersen of Northern Arizona in fifth place (72.16).
Finals are scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Saturday, although heat warnings in the Eugene area could affect the time schedule for some events.
Johnson's day was more of a heartbreaker for the former Sycamore who competed at Rio in 2016. Her best throw this year is better than any of the 12 women who advanced to Saturday's shot put final.
Linton's Micaela Hazlewood, currently second in the women's discus standings, will compete in a meet on Saturday in an attempt to reach the Olympic qualifying standard in that event. If she doesn't reach that mark, she'll be replaced by one of the athletes behind her in the standings who have previously exceeded the standard.
In U.S. Paralympic qualifying, the news was better for Wabash Valley athletes.
Indiana State freshman Noah Malone has made the team in the 100-meter dash, with a qualifying time of 10.74 seconds in the Paralympic Trials in Minneapolis. Malone's best time of 10.66 is currently best in the world among Paralympians.
Malone also qualified in the 400, where his qualifying time of 49.38 seconds is third in the world, and has the world's best time in the 200 at 21.55 seconds.
Heading to the Paralympic Games for the third time is Terre Haute South graduate Evan Austin. He is the defending world champion in the 50-meter butterfly but still seeking his first medal.
