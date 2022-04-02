Redbirds overwhelm Sycamores in 12-2 rout

Sometimes? The fact that it's not going to be your day reveals itself almost immediately.
So it was for Indiana State's baseball team on the fourth pitch of the game on Saturday at Bob Warn Field against Illinois State.
Illinois State's dangerous leadoff slugger Ryan Cermak launched a Jake Ridgway offering into the graves at Woodlawn Cemetery. It was just the start of a Redbirds' onslaught that would ultimately result in a 12-2 loss for the Sycamores, one ended by the 10-run rule in the seventh inning.
Illinois State hammered the Sycamores to the tune of 15 hits, four of them home runs. There was no inning in which the Redbirds didn't have at least one baserunner on.
"We didn't do a good job of locating [pitches] and they made us pay for it," ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said. "They got on some pitches and they got after it early. We dug a hole we couldn't get out of," Hannahs said.
Ridgway, who took a no-hitter into the sixth inning a week ago against Memphis, was sent to the clubhouse early in this one. He lasted just one inning-plus. He gave up five hits and three earned runs, facing just eight batters.
It started with Cermak's opening home run, a long blast to left field that Indiana State left fielder Tyler Nelson could only stare at as it exited the ballpark.
Two batters later, Jake McCaw hit another long blast to right-center field to double Illinois State's advantage.
The second inning was worse as the Redbirds (10-10, 1-1) batted around. The first four Redbirds reached base and a Cermak single made it 3-0.
Even at this stage? One got the feeling that the game of inches was not in Indiana State's favor. One of the base hits was just barely beyond the reach of shortstop Jordan Schaffer for a potential double play opportunity.
However, ISU's bad fortune continued when McCaw hit a sharp grounder to Sycamores third baseman Randall Diaz. The normally sure-handed Diaz let the grounder skip past him and two runs scored on the error to make it 5-0. A two-run double by Nick Gile gave the Redbirds a 7-0 lead.
The Sycamores' best answer came in its half of the second. Aaron Beck hit a solo home run to left and Sean Ross scored via a Seth Gergely sacrifice fly to make it 7-2.
It was a brief respite from the gloom for the Sycamores, though. A four-run fourth inning, including another Cermak home run, one of two in the inning for Illinois State, ended any realistic hope the Sycamores had to get back in it.
The series finishes tomorrow. Hannahs is confident ISU (14-8, 1-1) can bounce back.
"The closest thing they've had was when we were in East Carolina [in early March]. We lost to East Carolina in a game and then the Maryland game got away from us. We came back on that Sunday and beat Michigan. That's a similar setting," Hannahs said.
"They're not down by any means, but obviously, it wasn't a good day for us. We'll just go home, watch some NCAA basketball, and get ready to go tomorrow," Hannahs said.
The Sycamores and Redbirds will decide the series at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Bob Warn Field.
ILLINOIS STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Cermak cf 5-3-4-3, Huggins lf 5-1-2-0, McCaw 1b 4-2- -3, Olson dh 4-1-1-1, Gile 3b 4-0-2-2, Sabotnik rf 4-1-1-2, Cheng ss 3-1-1-0, Flores c 3-2-2-0, Soberano 2b 3-1-1-0 TOTALS 35-12-15-11.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Schaffer ss 3-0-0-0, Diaz 3b 2-0-1-0, Urdaneta 2b 3-0-0-0, Gines 1b 3-0-1-0, Beck dh 3-1-1-1, Ross rf 3-1-1-0, Magill c 2-0-0-0, Hernandez ph 1-0-0-0, Gergely cf 2-0-1-1, Nelson lf 1-0-0-0. TOTALS 23-2-5-2.
Illinois State=250=410=0=—=12
Indiana State=020=000=0=—=2
E — Diaz (3). DP — ILS 2, ISU 1. LOB — ILS 7, ISU 3. 2B — Gile (6); Diaz (5), Ross (10, Gergely (4). HR — Cermak 2 (7), McCaw (6), Sabotnik (2); Beck (1). SF — McCaw (3); Gergely (1).
Illinois State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Lussier=2=3=2=2=0=1
Kubiatowicz (W, 1-1)=4=2=0=0=2=2
Holcomb=1=0=0=0=0=0
Indiana State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Ridgway (L, 1-1)=1=5=4=3=0=1
Spencer=2 2/3=6=7=4=2=3
Miller=2 1/3=3=1=1=2=2
Holycross=1=1=0=0=0=0
PB — Flores (3). T — 2:15. A — 693.
Next — ISU (14-8, 1-1) and Illinois State (10-10, 1-1) plays at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.