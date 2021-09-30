Real deal begins for ISU basketball teams

There was a time, not long ago, when the first day of basketball practice really was that — the first time players were on the court in a structured way with their teammates and coaches.
Now, with off-season availability and individual workouts creeping into the picture over the last decade-plus, the luster of the first official day of practice has faded significantly, but it doesn't mean it's not important.
On Wednesday, the Indiana State women's basketball team had their first official practice. On Thursday, it was the men's turn.
Both have new coaches — Chad Killinger leads the women and Josh Schertz the men — and they have similar missions to get their programs off-and-running in a winning direction.
Both coaches were looking forward to having more consistent time with the players to lay down the groundwork of their regimes.
"The first day means you can have more consistent practice. During workouts, it's hugely beneficial, but you're only going two days a week. It's sporadic. Five days a week is much more consistent schedule and you get into a better rhythm," Schertz said.
Killinger took a relaxed and sort-of hands-off approach in his early days in-charge. Now with regular practices, he can be more vocal.
"For me the biggest difference is that everyone is in the gym at the same time, you have a lot of different situations maybe you've covered in skill work, but now you get into the formation of your team, putting different combinations together when you go five-vs.-five," Killinger said.
Killinger takes over for Vicki Hall, who left by mutual consent in March, and who had a sometimes stormy relationship with the players. Killinger has taken a different approach.
"I didn't do what a lot of coaches do. They come in, they put the whole team in the room, they stand behind a podium and pound their fist that we're going to do things my way," Killinger explained. "I didn't do that. I talked to them each individually on the phone. Once finals were over, I sat them down and talked. I think they're having fun.
Current players have never had a time where the first day of practice was literally the first time the team met together. To them, this day has meaning, but maybe not in a strict basketball sense.
"It's really symbolic," said ISU freshman Cam Crawford on the first official day of practice. "We've been together through the summer and workouts in the fall. Now it's time to get down to it and focus on the little stuff."
Fellow freshman Quimari Peterson sort of countered Crawford's feelings on the first day of practice.
"It's a lot different. It's a tougher environment. We have a lot to learn. It's tough, but I like it," Peterson said. "Coming out of high school, I thought I knew a lot about basketball, until I got to Indiana State. I have a lot more to learn. A lot, but I'm hungry."
Both teams have well over a month before games start being played. So there's time, but not too much time.
Schertz said he wants the ISU men to improve defensively. He said shot selection was good, but needed to be better, and he wants the Sycamores to play with more force offensively. However, he also said that all of the above falls into what he called the transformation phase of the season.
"I break the season into four parts. We're in what I call the transformation phase, which goes all the way to the first game. We build our hours, our habits," Schertz said. "The practices are longer, they're more comprehensive," said Schertz, who said the other two phases are the prime time (regular season), championship (postseason) and the get-ready phase (transition from one season to the next).
Practice was indeed long, over two hours, and it was fast and physical too. At one point, Lincoln Memorial transfer center Simon Wilbar got accidentally struck in the nose and had to leave the rest of practice to deal with the resulting nose-bleed.
On the women's side, Killinger is just trying to get his Sycamores back to a place of normalcy. Not just because of the coaching change, but because the COVID-19 pandemic has robbed the team of any safe harbor.
"They haven't had a normal college basketball season. Their freshman season just ended [because of COVID-19 cancellations] and last year was a full COVID season where the schedule wasn't the same," Killinger said. "People look at it as new coach, fresh start, but [the players] have some experience and they've embraced the opportunity to showcase their personalities and play a little freer."
The ISU men take the court for the first time in an exhibition against Rose-Hulman on Nov. 4. The ISU women begin the season Nov. 9 as Stephens College visits.
