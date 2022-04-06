Rally capped: ISU comes from five down to beat Purdue in 10th

Indiana State baseball has never lost at Purdue’s Alexander Field, but on Wednesday? The prospect of keeping that streak alive was bleak. ISU spotted the Boilermakers a five-run lead and Purdue threatened to score more as the game went along.
The Boilermakers barked, but didn’t bite. That gave a former gold-and-black player a chance to haunt his former school.
Seth Gergely, who began his career at Purdue in 2019, hit the go-ahead double for the Sycamores in the 10th to ignite a four-run inning that gave ISU its seventh win in seven games at Alexander Field for a dramatic 10-6 extra-inning victory.
Gergely was 2-for-3 with a double and triple in his return to West Lafayette, a trip he had some nerves about.
“My past and my story [at Purdue] is not something I enjoy looking back on. There’s things on my end that weren’t handled properly and that’s a reason why I’m in the blue-and-white now,” Gergely said.
Gergely didn’t go into what wasn’t “handled properly” publicly, but he was pleased to create a positive memory at a place where he has associated in a different way.
“It’s good to come back here and make something good happen. Every time I’ve looked back [to his time at Purdue], I had a sort of regret, but now? I can look back and kind of enjoy it. It’s good to make some good memories at this university,” Gergely said.
As for ISU coach Mitch Hannahs? He was pleased for Gergely, and of course, for the comeback effort.
“His teammates were really happy for him. He was anxious to get here, but he’s been playing really well,” Hannahs said.
Purdue hit ISU starter Brennyn Cotts hard to start the game. A two-run home run by Cam Thompson in the first inning made it 2-0. Three runs were scored in the second before Cotts was relieved. The big blow was a two-run double by No. 9 hitter Pablo Lanzarote as the Boilermakers had an early five-run lead.
ISU got a run back in the third after a Gergely triple and RBI groundout by Josue Urdaneta and another in the fourth via a RBI double by Grant Magill, but walked a tightrope in the middle innings as relief pitchers Jared Spencer, Jose Cabrera, Lane Miller and Connor Fenlong all saw action. Purdue had runners on in the first seven innings. However, only one run scored, a fifth-inning sacrifice fly by Isaiah Thompson.
The most important performance was by Fenlong. ISU closer coming into the season struggled through the first half of the season and had a 9.00 ERA entering the game. However, Fenlong entered the game in the sixth inning and went on to pitch three scoreless innings.
“It puts me back in a place where I can go out there and fight for us,” Fenlong said.
Hannahs thought Fenlong’s performance was the turning point in the game.
“Any confidence when you’ve been struggling helps. That was the start for us tonight. It was good to see him come out and be sharp,” Hannahs said.
For a time? It appeared Purdue was going to neutralize ISU’s relief pitching as the Boilermakers’ second pitcher, Ricky Castro, allowed just one run in 3 1/3 innings of work. The worm turned for ISU when Purdue put C.J. Backer on the mound.
Backer has been effective for Purdue with a 3.10 ERA, but the Sycamores were patient with him. Gergely drew a walk, Jordan Schaffer was hit by a pitch and Urdaneta hit into a fielder’s choice. That brought Sean Ross to the plate.
Ross is ISU’s hottest hitter, with a .425 batting and .475 slugging percentage. He hit Backer’s first pitch to left-center. With the wind helping, it just cleared the fence for a three-run home run to make it 6-5.
Riding the momentum, ISU tied it in the eighth. Tyler Nelson hit a leadoff triple into the left field corner, a ball that Purdue thought was foul as it just barely curved around third base in fair territory. A sacrifice fly by Magill tied the game up.
ISU completed the comeback in the 10th. Randall Diaz was given a gift when he grounded to short, but the ball slipped under Purdue shortstop Evan Albrecht’s glove. Though Diaz was forced at second, he was retired on a fielder’s choice, and it was there where ISU’s rally began.
With Nelson on second and Magill on first, Gergely was set up for his moment. He hit a ball between Purdue center fielder Curtis Washington and right fielder Jake Jarvis. It carried, but it hung up, and Washington made a laudable diving effort, but the ball bounced off of his glove. Nelson scored and ISU had its first lead at 7-6.
“Off the bat? I was happy to get the ball in the air because I knew it would move runners forward. When I saw him tracking it? I thought there was no way he’d get to it. By the time I got to first base, I saw it go off his glove,” Gergely said.
ISU kept the pressure up. Schaffer then singled to left to knock in two runs. Ross, on a hit-and-run, got jammed, but his jam job found the outfield grass just over the glove of Purdue second baseman Paul Toeth. Schaffer scored and ISU had a 10-6 advantage.
ISU next heads to Valparaiso for a weekend Missouri Valley Conference series that will be altered due to expected snow. ISU will play a single game on Saturday and a doubleheader on Wednesday.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) – Schaffer ss 5-1-2-2, Urdaneta 2b 6-1-2-1, Ross rf 5-1-2-4, Gines 1b 6-0-0-0, Beck dh 5-1-2-0, Diaz 3b 5-0-2-0, I. Thompson lf 2-0-0-0, Nelson lf 3-2-1-0, Magill c 4-1-2-2, Gergely cf 3-3-2-1. TOTALS 44-10-15-10.
PURDUE (AB-R-H-RBI) – Bolton lf 5-0-0-0, Haston lf 0-0-0-0, Albrecht ss 4-0-0-0, Valdez dh 5-1-1-0, C. Thompson 1b 3-2-1-2, Toetz 2b 5-0-2-0, Jarvis rf 4-1-1-0, Washington cf 4-1-1-1, Viola 3b 2-0-1-0, Lanzarote c 5-1-2-2. TOTALS 37-6-9-5.
Indiana State=001=100=310=4=-=10
Purdue=230=010=000=0=-=6
E – Schaffer (3); Albrecht (7). DP – PU 1. LOB – ISU 10, PU 9. 2B – Magill (2), Gergely (5); Lanzarote (2). 3B – Nelson (1); Gergely (2). HR – Ross (3); Thompson (9). S – Viola (1). SF – Magill (2); Washington (2). SB – Toetz (6).
Indiana State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Cutts=1 1/3=4=5=5=1=1
Spencer=1 2/3=1=0=0=1=0
Cabrera=1=2=1=1=0=2
Miller=1=0=0=0=0=0
Fenlong=3=1=0=0=1=3
Hurth (W, 4-1)=2=1=0=0=0=0
Purdue=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Danzeisen=2 2/3=4=1=1=1=2
Castro=3 1/3=4=2=2=1=2
Backer=2=2=3=3=1=1
Hildebrand=1=0=0=0=0=0
Stephen (L, 2-3)=1/3=3=4=3=0=0
Lohman=2/3=2=0=0=0=1
WP – Spencer 2 (3); Backer (6), Lohman (4). HBP – by Cabrera 2 (Viola, C. Thompson); by Miller (Viola), by Backer 2 (Schaffer, Gergely). BK – Spencer (1). PB – Magill (8).
Next - ISU (16-8) plays at Valparaiso on Saturday. Purdue (19-6) hosts Indiana on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.