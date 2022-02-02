Will Indiana State’s men’s basketball team ever achieve continuity?
Just when it appeared every Sycamore would be available for ISU’s showdown with first-place Drake? Micah Thomas didn’t play and Cam Henry wasn’t available in the second half for the Sycamores.
Such has been the lot of the Sycamores this season and against a team the caliber of the Bulldogs? Nothing less than the full complement of Sycamores would do. ISU was competitive for much of the game, but Drake was in front for the final 25 minutes and pulled away late for an 85-67 victory in front of a bad-weather-influenced small crowd at Hulman Center on Wednesday.
“At this point? You never know who’s going to be available. Everybody just has to be ready to play,” ISU forward Kailex Stephens said.
How balanced is Drake? Their starting five nearly produced identical scoring numbers. Tremell Murphy, D.J. Wilkins and Garrett Sturtz each had 15 points. Drake’s other two starters – Roman Penn and Tucker DeVries? They scored 14.
ISU was led by Stephens’ 16-point effort. Xavier Bledson scored 14 despite foul trouble from the start.
The same issues that have plagued ISU in recent games dogged the Sycamores again. Turnovers (13) had an influence on offensive continuity. Drake out-rebounded ISU 37-27, including 10 offensive rebounds. Drake had 11 second-chance points in the contest. Foul trouble was another lament as well as ISU’s once-again limited personnel options due to absences.
“The things that are probably the simplest about basketball are the hardest things for us right now. Rebounding, taking care of the ball, and making some layups and easy plays. We can’t have 83 points scored against us either,” ISU guard Cooper Neese said.
ISU was missing Micah Thomas due to a hand injury suffered at Bradley on Sunday. ISU lost Henry due to an ankle injury late in the first half. What is the prognosis? Thomas has no breaks, strains or sprains, so his injury is a matter of pain tolerance. Henry’s status is unknown and the timing of his evaluation likely depends on the severity of the winter storm. It’s unlikely to be properly looked at on Thursday given the heavy snow in the forecast.
The domino effect of ISU’s missing men was problematic. Against a team that score deep into its bench, ISU was defensively compromised. Henry’s absence took away ISU’s best driver (and Henry had been handling the ball before his injury) and that meant ISU had to play Bledson long minutes with foul trouble. Bledson fouled out with 4:13 left, but played with three fouls in the first half and four for most of the second, limiting his ability to defend as he usually might.
“It’s harder [to lose players] in-game. Today, what was working, was getting the ball to Jabo [Bledson] on the elbow and really moving off of that. We were generating layups, free throws and spot threes. When you take him and Henry out? That takes that off the menu,” ISU coach Josh Schertz explained.
Both teams had spates of good offense, but ISU had one more drought than Drake had.
Drake’s one dry spell came first, a six-possession stay in the desert, though ISU only built an 11-8 lead. ISU followed with seven straight trips without points and Drake took a 15-11 lead.
ISU’s best offensive spell came afterwards as a 15-5 run flipped the advantage in ISU’s favor.
Trouble was on the horizon, though. ISU gambled and tried to play Xavier Bledson with two fouls, but he picked up his third foul with 9:13 left on a shoulder lead-in as he tried to backdown to the rim.
ISU (9-12, 2-7) wasn’t quite the same after that. An 18-6 Drake run lifted the Bulldogs’ advantage to a peak of eight as ISU scored only bucket from the 8:28 to 1:11 mark. Drake would lead 42-37 at halftime.
Drake (17-6, 8-2) never trailed in the second half, but the Bulldogs weren’t comfortable, either, until the final five minutes.
A four-point play by Zach Hobbs followed by a three-point play by Bledson sliced what had been a 10-point Drake lead to three at the 14:09 mark. Wilkins answered with eight straight points for Drake sandwiched around one ISU bucket as Drake’s lead got back to nine.
ISU made another run, slicing its deficit to four at the 10-minute mark, but ISU went into an offensive funk and Drake’s lead went back to 11.
ISU responded again, cutting Drake’s lead to 69-63, but then the bottom fell out. Drake finished the game on a 16-7 run, scoring off of both second-chance buckets and ISU turnovers, two of the Sycamores’ shortcomings in MVC games.
“We had some shooting turnovers. We had three or four consecutive where we took a bad layup at the rim, take a bad three, and then two more at the rim that get rejected. That gave them transition. They got on the break and they were able to convert,” Schertz said.
The Bulldogs’ win helped them stay in a tie for first place with Loyola.
ISU is scheduled to play at Valparaiso on Saturday evening. Stability has been a stranger for the Sycamores. How do they continue to cope?
“We can’t pout or moan. If we’re missing our better players or role players? Whatever five is on the floor? Our belief is we’ll win the game,” Neese said.
DRAKE (85) – Murphy 6-10 0-0 15, Wilkins 6-14 0-0 15, Penn 6-12 1-1 14, Strutz 6-10 3-6 15, DeVries 5-10 1-1 14, Hemphill 4-7 0-0 8, Brodie 1-3 0-0 2, Akinwole 1-2 0-0 2, Djamgouz 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Dahlke 0-0 0-0 0. 35-68 FG, 5-8 FT, 85 TP.
INDIANA STATE (67) – Stephens 6-11 3-3 16, Larry 2-5 0-0 5, Neese 1-7 4-4 6, Henry 4-6 0-1 10, Hobbs 4-7 1-1 12, Bledson 4-8 3-3 14, Wilbar 0-2 2-2 2, Crawford 1-3 0-0 2, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Mervis 0-1 0-0 0, Hittle 0-0 0-0 0. 22-51 FG, 13-14 FT, 67 TP.
Halftime - DU 42-37. 3-point goals - DU 10-20 (Wilkins 3-8, Murphy 3-4, DeVries 3-4, Penn 1-3, Akinwole 0-1); ISU 10-25 (Hobbs 3-5, Bledson 3-4, Henry 2-2, Stephens 1-4, Larry 1-2, Neese 0-5, Wilbar 0-2, Crawford 0-1). Rebounds - DU 37 (Sturtz 9, Hemphill 7, Murphy 6, Penn 5, Team 3, DeVries 2, Ferguson 2, Wilkins, Brodie, Akinwole); ISU 27 (Team 6, Neese 4, Hobbs 4, Stephens 3, Henry 3, Crawford 3, Tucker 2, Larry, Bledson). Assists - DU 14 (Penn 6, Murphy 3, Sturtz 3, Wilkins, Hemphill); ISU 13 (Bledson 5, Larry 2, Neese 2, Hobbs 2, Henry, Tucker). Steals - DU 5 (Penn 3, Murphy, Sturtz); ISU 4 (Neese 2, Hobbs, Crawford). Blocks - DU 5 (DeVries 2, Murphy, Sturtz, Brodie); ISU 2 (Henry, Hobbs). Turnovers - DU 7 (Penn 2, DeVries 2, Hemphill); ISU 13 (Stephens 4, Neese 3, Henry 2, Bledson 2, Larry, Hobbs). Total fouls - DU 17, ISU 14. Fouled out - Bledson.
Next - ISU (9-12, 2-7) plays at Valparaiso and Drake (17-6, 8-2) plays Northern Iowa on Saturday.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.