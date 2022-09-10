Indiana State's college football fortunes went from unfortunate to a little worse than that late in the first half Saturday evening in Ross-Ade Stadium, as two late second-quarter touchdowns made Purdue's eventual 56-0 victory a little easier.
ISU's start couldn't have gotten much worse, with a first-play fumble followed by two three-and-out drives helping the Boilermakers to a 21-0 lead after fewer than nine minutes had been played.
But for the rest of the first quarter and the first few minutes of the second, the Sycamores had their best — and most frustrating — part of the game.
Trailing 21-0, ISU drove for 13 plays and had first-and-goal at the 4-yard line after Dante Hendrix — who didn't play in the North Alabama victory — had three first-down catches. But four running plays netted two, one, zero and minus one yards, turning the ball over at the 2-yard line.
After one Purdue first down, the Sycamores got a defensive stop, and after a 33-yard reception by Hendrix it was first-and-goal again at the 7-yard line. This time it was a goal-line interception that stopped the threat.
"We've gotta score in the end zone," coach Curt Mallory said after the game. "We were gonna force ourselves to score touchdowns [instead of settling for field goals]."
"We had two opportunities to put the ball in the end zone. If it's 21-14 [instead of remaining 21-0] it's a different ball game,' Hendrix said. "We can't win ball games doing that."
And because it was still 21-0, the last five minutes of the first half basically finished the game off. Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell, an All-America possibility, threw two touchdown passes to Charlie Jones, and the two sixth-year seniors sat out the second half after some glittering statistics — 17 for 19 for 211 yards and four TDs for O'Connell, nine catches for 133 yards and three scores for Jones.
"They're a good football team, and it starts with their quarterback," Mallory said later.
The second half started with a 75-yard, six-minute drive for the Boilermakers. ISU got another opportunity when Ethan Chambers recovered a fumbled punt return, but the Boilermakers got a pick-6 moments later.
The first half start wasn't ideal for any upset possibilities.
"Give credit to Purdue. They executed when it mattered," Hendrix said. "But when you start the game with as turnover on the first play, it's not good. It took us awhile to respond."
Most of the players on both teams saw action, with the Boilermakers using four quarterbacks and had seven players carry the ball and 11 players catch at least one pass.
ISU netted just 51 yards on 36 running plays, Tee Hodge leading with 32 yards on nine carries. Hendrix had five of the team's nine receptions.
Gavin Screws did most of the work at quarterback and led both the promising but eventually unsuccessful drives. But all three quarterbacks played on one drive, Evan Olaes throwing an incompletion on a run-pass option play and Cade Chambers running the ball a few times.
"I don't know if that will be the package every time," Mallory said.
"I completely trust whatever the coach says," Screws said. "If I'm in, [Olaes and Chambers] have my back. If they're in, I've got their back.
"There's nothing for me or the team to be happy about,' Screws added. "We just have to put one foot in front of the other . . . and we've got to learn from this. We're playing football to win, not what happened today."
"It better sting," Mallory said. "This game will make you weaker or it will make you stronger."
"That's the great thing about this game," said Hendrix. "Next week [against second-ranked Montana at home] is another opportunity."
