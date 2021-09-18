If the late John McNichols — longtime head of the Indiana State University cross country and track programs — were still alive, there's no doubt he would have smiling to see the large turnout of talented college runners who invaded the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course for the John McNichols Invitational on a sunny Saturday morning.
Not only was the racing competitive — Eastern Illinois' Dustin Hatfield (men's 8 kilometers) and Lindsey Carlson (women's 5K) won the individual races — but this was the first NCAA Division I meet to take place on the Gibson course in 668 days because of the 2020 season being wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
McNichols died of a stroke in December 2016. He was 66. The fourth annual McNichols Invitational debuted in September 2017.
On Saturday, team champions were the Purdue men (36 points) and Purdue women (24). Out of 12 teams in the men's race, ISU placed fifth and Rose-Hulman 10th. Out of 14 squads in the women's race, the Sycamores were sixth and the Engineers 12th.
"It was a beautiful morning, although it got a little humid," ISU program director and head coach Angela Martin told the Tribune-Star. "It was nice to step foot on Gibson again. This has been a great course for us and our team loves running here. They were pumped to run at home and have a good meet."
Brad Butler, who spent the previous 11 seasons as an assistant coach at EIU, is now at ISU and Martin said he specializes in long-distance running. So he's already familiar with the Panthers and he's getting familiar with the Sycamores.
"We gad a solid group today," Butler said of the ISU men. "They packed it up really well. I think our one-through-five spread was only 21 seconds, which is awesome. I think they ran just a little conservative. We've got to move that pack up farther, but I think we'll keep getting stronger throughout the year."
Five of the top seven ISU finishers were freshmen, including former Terre Haute South standout Cael Light (34th overall).
"We're inexperienced, so we're trying to get better at the 8K [instead of the traditional high school distance of 5K], which will come with more strength and the more we race," Butler mentioned.
Regarding the ISU women's team, Butler said, "They looked like they competed pretty well and they put themselves in good position."
"They looked to be pretty strong [during] the second half of the race, which was what we really wanted to focus on," he continued. "I think three out of the five were passing people in the last 400 [meters]. Overall, they had a pretty good day on a pretty challenging course."
Butler said he ran with Hatfield, who outkicked the still-strong Curtis Eckstein of Purdue down the stretch to win the McNichols Invitational men's race, over the summer while both were affiliated with EIU. Butler was glad to see his former athlete excel Saturday under trying circumstances.
"With 4K down, I just put the hammer down and kept pressing," explained Hatfield, a fifth-year senior. "My dad just had a stroke, so I'm dedicating this whole season to my dad. He's been in the hospital since June."
"Dustin's awesome," Butler said. "He's had a rough time with his dad having a stroke. . . . He wants to run at [the NCAA Division I] nationals. I'm really proud of him."
From the Rose-Hulman perspective, coach Geoff Wayton described his men's team as young — with 10 freshmen running Saturday — and still adjusting to the 8,000-meter distance of men's college cross country.
"We ran a partial squad a couple weeks ago, but this was their first 'real' race [of the season]," he added. "The results aren't necessarily what I wanted, but the behavior was in line with what we were looking for."
Regarding the Rose women, Wayton praised his No. 1 runner Libby Smith — a freshman who placed 53rd overall — and his team for "having a ton of potential."
Both ISU teams will be back in action Oct. 1 when they travel to South Bend for the Joe Piane Invitational at Notre Dame. Both Rose-Hulman squads will compete in the Live In Lou Classic on Oct. 2 at Louisville, Ky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.