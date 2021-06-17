Prettyman is back as interim AD at SMWC

A familiar face will be back on the area athletic scene beginning in July.
Former Indiana State athletic director Ron Prettyman will take over as interim athletic director at St. Mary-of-the-Woods starting on July 1. SMWC president Dottie King made the announcement official on Thursday.
“Ron’s excitement about and willingness to join SMWC is a blessing to us. His wealth of experience along with his intimate knowledge of the Wabash Valley will help us maintain our momentum. I am grateful to welcome Ron and Carol to the Woods family!” King said in a press release.
Prettyman joins the SMWC program with 40 years of working in college athletics. Prettyman was in charge of the ISU athletic department from 2005-15. Prior to that, Prettyman was athletic director at Cal State Dominguez Hills (1995-2005) and Vanguard University (1983-95). Prettyman was honored by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics as an Under Armour AD of the Year in 2004 and 2011.
“It is with great anticipation that I join the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and Pomeroy athletics family. The vision that has been presented by President Dottie King and [Vice President for Enrollment Management and Institutional Technology] Brennan Randolph is exciting,” Prettyman said in a press release. “I also want to thank [former SMWC athletic director] Deanna Bradley for her many years of leadership in Pomeroy athletics. During this historic transition to NAIA competition, Pomeroy athletics will continue to serve the Wabash Valley and beyond as a quality academic and athletic institution. The future is bright for Pomeroy athletics."
One reason SMWC wanted to go with someone of Prettyman's experience was the significant transition the school will begin during the next academic year. Men's basketball will begin on-court play as well as men's volleyball. There are other plans in the works to enhance SMWC's athletic profile even more so.
"When Deanna retired, Ron reached out to President King and said he would be available to help on an interim basis. So that's how the conversation went forward. With us starting in NAIA in a couple of weeks, his experience looked attractive. He can help us move forward with [the new programs] and some facility improvements we want to do," SMWC Director of Marketing B.J. Riley said.
Though he is the interim athletic director, Prettyman will serve in that role for the entirety of the 2021-22 academic year. Could Prettyman's appointment be permanent? The coming year will likely determine whether both parties would be interested.
Prettyman's run at ISU was successful as ISU raised the profile of several sports that were moribund in the mid-2000s. The Prettyman era peaked in competition when the Sycamores finished third in the MVC All-Sports standings in 2014, a feat not reached again until the most recently-completed season at ISU, when the Sycamores finished third again.
Prettyman led ISU to six different NCAA Tournament appearances with five different sports during his tenure.
Upon leaving ISU, he became the managing director of championships and alliances at the NCAA. From there he became vice president at Snodgrass Partners, Inc., an executive search and consulting firm. He assisted in placing executives in various athletics related roles across the country.
"He brings that athletic director experience here and he understands the Wabash Valley and recruiting in it. He made positive steps at Indiana State. It's great to have that experience here. We believe he can help us go forward really fast in the athletic planning we have here," Riley said.
