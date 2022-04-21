Possibilities all in front of ISU baseball as crucial stretch begins

When it comes to the Missouri Valley Conference baseball race? Indiana State is the team in front of the chasing pack.
When it comes to the Sycamores' potential to earn a NCAA regional berth for the third straight season? There is a lot of work to be done, but, with the MVC's best teams still remaining on the Sycamores' schedule? There is also possibilities to move up the national pecking order.
Opportunity for ISU knocks first starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Bob Warn Field as Evansville visits for a three-game weekend series.
The Sycamores (20-9, 5-1) lead the MVC race by a game, but find themselves ranked 72 in the RPI as of when this story was written. The Tuesday 12-6 win over Illinois helped the Sycamores after a 6-5 loss to struggling Indiana a week earlier dropped the Sycamores about 20 RPI places.
ISU's spot in the RPI pecking order can be overcome and it starts with the Evansville visit. ISU plays the best teams in the league when it comes to RPI.
The Purple Aces (87th) have been hot, with a four-game win streak, including a three-game sweep at Missouri State in which the Aces out-scored the Bears 29-8.
A home series with Missouri State, struggling in the league, but with a still-decent 138 RPI, is the following weekend. After that, ISU hits the road for a crucial early-May stretch.
ISU travels to Bradley (RPI 121) during the first weekend of May, followed by a series at Southern Illinois (RPI 107) the following weekend. In-between are potential RPI boosting mid-week games at Illinois (RPI 63) and Vanderbilt (RPI 8).
Finally, ISU hosts Dallas Baptist (RPI 2) in the final home series of the season.
It's likely to be the swan song for DBU, apart from its participation in the conference tournament at Missouri State. On Thursday, d1baseball.com reported that DBU, an associate MVC member, will be leaving the conference to join Conference USA for the 2023 season.
Evansville (19-16, 4-2) currently sits middle of the pack in the team statistical categories in both hitting and pitching at this point in the 2022 season. The Aces are hitting .275 from the plate and lead the Valley with 80 doubles while adding 44 home runs. On the mound, Evansville has posted a 5.57 ERA while opponents are hitting .289 against the Aces’ staff on the year.
Mark Shallenberger, Brent Widder, and Tanner Craig have been the bats to watch at the plate for Evansville in the 2022 season. Shallenberger is among the Valley leaders with a .389 batting average to go with 14 doubles and eight home runs, while Craig leads the Aces with 11 home runs to go with a .301 average. Widder has added a .322 average and enters the weekend on an eight-game hitting streak.
Shane Gray remains the ace to watch on the mound with a team-high nine starts and a 5-3 mark on the season.
ISU has been getting its own excellent Friday night pitching as Matt Jachec has a 1.75 ERA, tops in the MVC and 15th nationally. ISU's pitching staff tops the MVC with a 4.66 ERA.
The Sycamores are also hitting a league-best .315. Sean Ross has a league-high .424 batting average and Josue Urdaneta (.384) is also in the top 10.
Saturday's game begins at 2 p.m. and Sunday's game starts at 1 p.m.
