Round 2 of the ISU vs. ISU women’s basketball back-to-back doubleheader didn’t go very well for Indiana State on Friday in Hulman Center.
Twenty-four hours after losing to Illinois State by 14 points in a competitive matchup Thursday night, the Sycamores — minus three key backcourt players — dropped a 62-32 decision in Missouri Valley Conference action.
Missing were guards Caitlin Anderson and Del’Janae Williams, both of whom sprained ankles Thursday night, and guard Marie Hunter, who was ejected late in Thursday’s contest by officials after committing a flagrant foul in the Sycamores’ 74-60 loss. The excessive contact was determined to be in violation of the MVC’s sportsmanship policies and the conference suspended Hunter for Friday’s game.
That meant a different starting lineup than usual for Indiana State. Sophomore forward Adrian Folks, for example, was given her second start out of nine games in 2020-21 and she became the Sycamores’ leading scorer for the third time out of the last four games by tallying 10 points. She also hauled down seven rebounds.
“Adrian does a good job of scoring the ball,” Indiana State coach Vicki Hall told the Tribune-Star. “She’s an explosive scorer ... and she hit the boards harder today than she did [Thursday].”
But Jamyra McChristine and Sommer Pitzer, who combined for 35 points in Thursday’s clash with the Redbirds, totaled only five Friday. In fact, the Sycamores as a whole shot only 27.1 percent from the field (13 of 48), 7.7 percent from 3-point range (1 of 13) and 35.7 on free throws (5 of 14).
“I think that shows that our kids who are coming off the bench and aren’t getting the main minutes that we need to get in the gym and make sure that when we do have an opportunity to step up that it’s ‘next woman up’ and we don’t have a large dip [in production],” Hall said, “and today we had a dip.”
Interestingly, the two ISUs were tied at 11-11 at the end of the first quarter after Pitzer sank a free throw in the final seconds. Then the Sycamores grabbed a 13-11 advantage early in the second quarter when Folks converted a bucket.
Then Illinois State went on a 14-2 run — with usual leading scorer JuJu Redmond scoring seven points — and zoomed ahead 25-15.
“I thought in the first half, we did a good job of coming out and trying to do the best we could with the [missing-players] situation we had,” Hall mentioned. “We were down seven at halftime [25-18].
“[The lack of available guards] ran Sommer ragged. She had a good game [Thursday], but today her legs were tired.”
Hall was pleased that guard LeAndra Echi played for the first time since suffering a serious leg injury in the 10th game of last season — against Northern Kentucky on Dec. 16, 2019, in Hulman Center — forcing her to redshirt and rehab for more than a year. On Friday, Echi came off the bench to go 0 for 1 from the field and post two rebounds and one steal in eight minutes of action.
“You have to give Lee [Echi] a ton of credit for coming back,” Hall said. “What a horrendous injury she had. The ability she has to fight just to step back on the court ... hats off to her and her fight.”
Indiana State (4-5 overall, 1-3 MVC) will play a Friday/Saturday doubleheader at Drake next weekend. Illinois State improved to 5-2 and 2-2 respectively.
“We’ll go back to the drawing board,” Hall promised. “We want to get some of our players back and healthy for Drake and we’ll go from there.”
The Redbirds’ top scorers Friday were Mary Crompton with 13 points and Redmond with 11.
Sophomore forward Hattie Westerfeld added nine points and nine boards in a reserve role for Hall’s squad. Also working against the Sycamores on Friday was turnovers, a category in which they committed 14 in the first half and 22 for the evening.
“We were trying to do things too quickly and didn’t handle some things with poise,” Hall assessed. “We talked about it [before the game] and we knew what was coming [from Illinois State’s defense] and we just didn’t handle it very well.
“But we’ll get better at that.”
