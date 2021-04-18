So dominant was Indiana State's fourth straight Missouri Valley Conference baseball victory over Valparaiso on Sunday at Bob Warn Field that it would be hard to pick a player of the game from the 12-1, seven-inning decision.
Or even decide which Sycamore hit the longer home run.
Tyler Grauer pitched five strong innings on the mound, while offensive POG candidates included Aaron Beck, 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI to wrap up a 12-for-14, nine-RBI weekend at the plate; Ellison Hanna II, 3 for 3 with two runs, four RBI, a triple and a homer that left the park near the top of a light tower in right field; Max Wright, 2 for 2 with three runs, two RBI and a homer that cleared the scoreboard in right-center; or Brian Fuentes, 2 for 3 with two runs, three RBI and a pair of doubles.
Wright, by the way, yielded to Hanna in the longer-homer competition.
The weekend sweep left the Sycamores 7-1 in conference play with a trip to Dallas Baptist coming up. Valpo heads back to northern Indiana to become the last team in Division I college baseball to play a home game; its first two MVC series have been on the road against the two league leaders.
As it is annually, DBU figures to be a bigger test for the Sycamores, but they know that.
"Each and every week, you hope you're getting a little momentum and playing better," coach Mitch Hannahs said after Sunday's game. "You compete against yourself every day. If you worry about who's on the other side [of the field], you have a lot of ups and downs."
"It's hard to win four games," Wright pointed out when asked if ISU might enter its next series a little to high on itself, or if the Valpo series was a confidence builder. "Obviously, Baptist is expected to win the conference . . . but I don't think we need any help [with confidence]. We have tough guys, that's the M.O. of our team. We want to show up as the same team no matter what we've done."
The Sycamores were ready to pounce Sunday, even after three relatively easy wins over the visitors. After Grauer pitched a perfect first inning with two strikeouts, ISU loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the inning when Josue Urdaneta was hit by a pitch, Jordan Schaffer reached on a fielder's choice, Beck got a hit (of course) and Miguel Rivera walked.
Wright drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly, but the Sycamores weren't done with two out; Fuentes doubled for two runs and Hanna tripled to make it 4-0.
Valparaiso starter Zach Fricke survived the second inning, but not the third. Wright led off the inning with a bunt single against Valpo's defensive shift and came home immediately on Fuentes' second double, and Hanna followed with his bomb. Fricke retired the next two batters, but Urdaneta singled, Schaffer walked and Beck doubled for two runs.
That made the score 9-0, and Wright led off the fourth inning by going over the shift — and the scoreboard. Hanna walked with one out and Sean Ross doubled with two out to make it 11-0.
Grauer gave up a leadoff homer to Valpo's Brady Renfro in the top of the fifth and then gave way to the bullpen after that inning. The MVC has a 10-run rule after seven innings, and ISU padded that advantage in the bottom of the sixth when Wright walked and scored on a single by Hanna.
"A good team win," Grauer said after the game, and after his second straight appearance as ISU's Sunday starter.
Recognized as one of the nation's top relief pitchers prior to the season, Grauer had been struggling.
"As a baseball player, you know it's a game of failure," he said. "You just have to trust your teammates behind you and do what you do. Everyone goes through it."
The two starts seem to be helping, he said, although he's unsure if he's staying in that role.
"It's getting back out there and trusting my stuff," he said. "That helps me get out of my own head . . . and the deeper we are [in pitching], the better we are at the end of the year."
The weekend was a mixed blessing for the Hannahs family in Kaleb Hannahs' first appearances against his father's team. The Valpo freshman was 0 for 12 in the middle of his team's batting order — robbed once Sunday by ISU center fielder Seth Gergely — but is one of just four Valpo players who have started every game.
"I'm glad [the weekend] is over," Mitch Hannahs said. "It was a little tense both ways, so now Kaleb can focus on the rest of his year and we can focus on the rest of our year. I guess the initial [father-son series] is probably the toughest."
VALPARAISO (AB-R-H-RBI) — Fitzsimmons cf 3-0-0-0, Schmack lf 3-0-1-0, Dent rf 3-0-1-0, Jorgensen 2b 2-0-0-0, Johnson ph-2b 1-0-0-0, Hannahs 3b 3-0-0-0, Renfro 1b 3-1-2-1, Olive dh 3-0-0-0, DiFederico c 3-0-1-0, Thurston ss 2-0-0-0. Totals 26-1-5-1.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Urdaneta 2b-ss 4-1-1-0, Schaffer ss 2-2-1-0, Cusumano ph-2b 1-0-0-0, Beck lf 2-1-2-2, Nelson ph-lf 1-0-0-0, Rivera 1b 3-1-0-0, Wright c 2-3-2-2, Fuentes 3b 3-2-2-3, Hanna dh 3-2-3-4, Gergely cf 4-0-0-0, Ross rf 4-0-1-1. Totals 29-12-12-12.
Valparaiso=000=010=—=0
Indiana State=405=201=x=—=12
E — Grauer (1). LOB — Valpo 4, ISU 7. 2B — Fuentes 2 (6), Beck (4), Ross (4). 3B — Hanna (2). HR — Hanna (2), Wright (8), Renfro (3). SB — Schaffer (9). SF — Wright (1).
Valparaiso=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Fricke (L 0-2)=2.2=9=9=9=3=3
Tieman=2.1=2=2=2=1=5
Jablonski=1=1=1=1=1=1
Indiana State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Grauer (W 2-1)=5=3=1=1=0=6
Edmonson=1=1=0=0=0=1
Drake=1=1=0=0=0=2
HBP — by Fricke (Urdaneta), by Jablonski (Fuentes). Att — 430. T — 2:21.
Next — Indiana State (20-8, 7-1 MVC) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dallas Baptist. Valparaiso (5-20, 0-8) hosts Southern Illinois on Friday.
